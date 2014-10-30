FRANKFURT Oct 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LINDE

Indicated 7.5 percent lower

The German industrial gases maker cut its 2014 earnings prediction after taking an impairment loss of 229 million euros ($288.33 million) in the third quarter.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Germany's largest drugmaker said third-quarter underlying core earnings advanced by 1.4 percent, slightly surpassing expectations, on strong sales at its pesticides unit.

Separately, the company said late on Wednesday it was buying certain Crop Protection Land Management assets from DuPont for an undisclosed sum.

Related news

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

BASF and Japan's Toda Kogyo will combine their businesses making cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries in a joint venture, which will be two-thirds owned by BASF.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

The airline lowered its profit guidance for 2015 for the second time this year due to a stuttering global economy. Lufthansa said it now expected 2015's operating profit to be "significantly above" the 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) expected for 2014. It had previously forecast operating profit of 2 billion euros for 2015.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q3 results due. The carmaker's operating profit is seen up 4.5 percent at 2.9 billion euros.

Related news

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate company affirmed its 2014 forecast for funds from operations 1 (FFO) at the upper end of the 280-285 million euro range after reporting nine-month results.

Related news

EVONIK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The diversified chemicals maker reported a 3 percent decrease in its third quarter adjusted core earnings, better than expected, as lower prices for butadiene petrochemicals for rubber were cushioned by a recovery in prices for feed additives.

Related news

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The company saw its core earnings more than double in the third quarter, boosted by one-off payments and a substantial rise in prices for polysilicon, a key material it supplies to the recovering solar industry.

Related news

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 7.9 percent higher

The medical safety technology company reported third quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 47.2 million euros on sales of 591.8 million euros and expects a 2014 EBIT margin of 4.5-6.5 percent.

Related news

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The software company reported a better than expected 16 percent gain in third-quarter EBITDA to 13.2 million euros.

Related news

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The genetic testing specialist reported a 6 percent gain in adjusted third-quarter earnings, slightly ahead of analysts' average forecast, helped by demand for its automated diagnostics gear and for test kits co-developed with drugmakers.

Related news

SCHALTBAU

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q3 results due.

Related news

TAKKT

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The group reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 105.2 million euros in the period. It said its gross profit margin for the first nine month 2014 fell to 42.8 percent from 43.7 percent the previous year.

Related news

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q3 results due.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - HSBC raises the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", raises its price target to 30 euros from 26 euros.

SOFTWARE AG - JP Morgan lifts the stock to "neutral" from "underweight", raises its price target to 22 euros from 21 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October jobless figures due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally-adjusted change seen at 5,000, unemployment rate at 6.7 pct. Total unadjusted jobless number seen at 2.8 million.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)