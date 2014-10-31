FRANKFURT Oct 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LANXESS

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The chemicals maker may slash up to 1,200 jobs as part of a group-wide overhaul to counter overcapacity in the synthetic rubber industry, German daily Rheinische Post reported.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The company has signed a long-term service contract with MidAmerican Energy for Iowa wind projects.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The lubricant maker affirmed its forecast for stable 2014 EBIT after its 9-month operating profit eased by 0.5 percent to 235.9 million euros ($296 million).

RIB SOFTWARE

Indicated 5.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The software copmany raised its forecast for 2014 after-tax earnings, saying it now saw the figure coming to at least 18 million euros.

SOLARWORLD

No indicated available

The solar company is expanding production in the United States, investing $10 million, which will create 200 jobs.

ALNO AG

Indicated 2 percent higher

The company has extended the contract of its CEO until 2016.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LINDE - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +4.8 pct at Friday's close after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September retail sales -3.2 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y in real terms. Were seen -1 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7961 euro)