FRANKFURT Oct 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LANXESS
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The chemicals maker may slash up to 1,200 jobs as part of a
group-wide overhaul to counter overcapacity in the synthetic
rubber industry, German daily Rheinische Post reported.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company has signed a long-term service contract with
MidAmerican Energy for Iowa wind projects.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
The lubricant maker affirmed its forecast for stable 2014
EBIT after its 9-month operating profit eased by 0.5 percent to
235.9 million euros ($296 million).
RIB SOFTWARE
Indicated 5.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The software copmany raised its forecast for 2014 after-tax
earnings, saying it now saw the figure coming to at least 18
million euros.
SOLARWORLD
No indicated available
The solar company is expanding production in the United
States, investing $10 million, which will create 200 jobs.
ALNO AG
Indicated 2 percent higher
The company has extended the contract of its CEO until 2016.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LINDE - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "sell"
from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +4.8 pct at Friday's close after the Bank of
Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September retail sales -3.2 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y in
real terms. Were seen -1 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7961 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)