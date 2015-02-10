FRANKFURT Feb 10 Germany's DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

HUGO BOSS

Down 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Private equity firm Permira is further reducing its stake in Hugo Boss via two transactions, cutting its stake in the German fashion retailer to 14 percent or less from 32 percent, Hugo Boss said late on Monday.

Two traders said on Tuesday that Permira placed the shares at 102 shares each.

TUI AG

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

TUI Group, the world's largest leisure tourism group, said it was on track to grow core earnings by between 10 and 15 percent in the current financial year as it reported a 5.4 percent increase in first-quarter sales.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Grenkeleasing said 2014 consolidated net profit rose 38 percent to 65 million euros, beating its own forecast of 62 to 64 million.

METRO

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The retailer reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit at its consumer electronics unit on Tuesday and confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in sales and earnings for the full year.

QSC

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

QSC is "very content" with the way business developed at the end of the year and in January and will propose a dividend of 10 cents per share for 2014, Chief Executive Juergen Hermann told the Boersen-Zeitung. He said mistakes in the design and marketing of its cloud services, however, meant it would have to cut costs, including jobs, which it would announce with its new finance chief on Feb. 23.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

Separately, Lufthansa Cargo is seeking another new partner after agreeing an alliance with Japan's ANA Cargo, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing Lufthansa Cargo chief Peter Gerber.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Automobile sales in China totalled 2.32 million in January, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier, an industry association told reporters on Tuesday.

Separately, Daimler said it was targeting minimum sales growth of 10 percent in China this year.

Also, BMW plans to hire 5,000 employees into full-time positions in Germany this year as a way to ramp up production to keep up with better-than-expected demand for compact vehicle models, supervisory-board chairman Manfred Schoch told the Muenchener Merkur.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The chemicals maker is in talks with Russia's Nizhnekamskneftekhim NKNK as well as with state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) as it seeks to sell a stake in its tyre rubber business, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank's electronic foreign exchange trading platform is now under the scrutiny of a monitor installed by New York's banking regulator, as part of a probe into whether the German lender manipulated the currency market, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated unchanged

HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE expects positive macroeconomic developments this year in the United States and Britain, two of its key markets, as well as sustained strong demand in Africa and Asia, it said after reporting quarterly results on Tuesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TUI AG - 0.33 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AURUBIS - Bankhaus Lampe cuts the stock to "sell" from "buy".

HELIOCENTRIS ENERGY SOLUTIONS - Berenberg starts with "buy", target price of 10.40 euros

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG - Socgen cuts to "sell" from "hold", price target 4 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.5 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei down 0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)