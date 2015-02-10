FRANKFURT Feb 10 Germany's DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
HUGO BOSS
Down 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Private equity firm Permira is further reducing
its stake in Hugo Boss via two transactions, cutting its stake
in the German fashion retailer to 14 percent or less from 32
percent, Hugo Boss said late on Monday.
Two traders said on Tuesday that Permira placed the shares
at 102 shares each.
TUI AG
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
TUI Group, the world's largest leisure tourism
group, said it was on track to grow core earnings by between 10
and 15 percent in the current financial year as it reported a
5.4 percent increase in first-quarter sales.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Grenkeleasing said 2014 consolidated net profit rose 38
percent to 65 million euros, beating its own forecast of 62 to
64 million.
METRO
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The retailer reported a bigger-than-expected jump in
quarterly profit at its consumer electronics unit on Tuesday and
confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in sales and
earnings for the full year.
QSC
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
QSC is "very content" with the way business developed at the
end of the year and in January and will propose a dividend of 10
cents per share for 2014, Chief Executive Juergen Hermann told
the Boersen-Zeitung. He said mistakes in the design and
marketing of its cloud services, however, meant it would have to
cut costs, including jobs, which it would announce with its new
finance chief on Feb. 23.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
Separately, Lufthansa Cargo is seeking another new partner
after agreeing an alliance with Japan's ANA Cargo,
Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing Lufthansa Cargo chief Peter
Gerber.
AUTOMAKERS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
Automobile sales in China totalled 2.32 million in January,
up 7.6 percent from a year earlier, an industry association told
reporters on Tuesday.
Separately, Daimler said it was targeting minimum sales
growth of 10 percent in China this year.
Also, BMW plans to hire 5,000 employees into full-time
positions in Germany this year as a way to ramp up production to
keep up with better-than-expected demand for compact vehicle
models, supervisory-board chairman Manfred Schoch told the
Muenchener Merkur.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The chemicals maker is in talks with Russia's
Nizhnekamskneftekhim NKNK as well as with state-owned Saudi
Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) as it seeks to sell a stake
in its tyre rubber business, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank's electronic foreign exchange trading platform
is now under the scrutiny of a monitor installed by New York's
banking regulator, as part of a probe into whether the German
lender manipulated the currency market, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated unchanged
HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE expects positive macroeconomic
developments this year in the United States and Britain, two of
its key markets, as well as sustained strong demand in Africa
and Asia, it said after reporting quarterly results on Tuesday.
