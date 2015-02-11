FRANKFURT Feb 11 Germany's DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EU-GREECE

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comfortably won a confidence vote on his plan to cancel a deeply unpopular bailout programme and challenge European leaders as both sides prepare for a showdown at meetings in Brussels this week.

KUKA

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The industrial robot maker beat its own and market forecasts for the fourth quarter as demand for its automation systems outpaced that for individual machines.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The medical technology firm reported a smaller-than-expected increase in quarterly operating profit as it spent more on research and development.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The drugs-packaging firm eked out a 1 percent increase in adjusted core profit for 2014 as slower sales of glass products such as pharma jars held back growth.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company's Australian business Leighton reported full-year net profit of A$676.5 million, up 33 per cent from A$508.7 million in 2013.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, ended January with a decrease in U.S. government-related holdings and increased its holdings in mortgage securities, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm's website on Tuesday.

Pimco also named Joachim Fels managing director and global economic advisor.

EVONIK

Shares down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Shareholder RAG Stiftung announced plans to issue a bond convertible into Evonik shares.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) called a two-day strike at Lufthansa's Germanwings short-haul budget airline as a long-running row over retirement benefits and the airline's low-cost expansion plans entered a new year.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The number of passengers passing through Frankfurt airport rose 1.3 percent to 4.06 million in January, Fraport said in a statement on Wednesday.

BILFINGER, PROSIEBENSAT.1

Bilfinger indicated 0.2 percent higher

ProSiebenSat.1 indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German industrial services group said its new chief financial officer would be Axel Salzmann, currently CFO of German broadcast group ProSiebenSat.1.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The publisher agreed to a joint venture between online real estate portals Immowelt and Immonet that values both entities together at 420 million euros.

AIRBUS

Frankfurt-listed shares up 0.1 pct in early trade

South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc on Wednesday said it would buy 25 aeroplanes from Airbus Group NV for 3.1 trillion won ($2.83 billion) over seven years through to 2025.

DEUTZ

Indicated unchanged

The heavy engine maker is scrapping its joint venture with Swedish truck and busmaker Volvo in China, it said on Wednesday, citing a weak market situation.

EX-DIVIDEND

TUI AG - dividend 0.33 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - S&P Capital lower to "hold" from "buy"

NORMA GROUP - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", raises its price target by 9 pct to 47 eur.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei closed for a public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

