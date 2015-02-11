FRANKFURT Feb 11 Germany's DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EU-GREECE
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comfortably won a
confidence vote on his plan to cancel a deeply unpopular bailout
programme and challenge European leaders as both sides prepare
for a showdown at meetings in Brussels this week.
KUKA
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The industrial robot maker beat its own and market forecasts
for the fourth quarter as demand for its automation systems
outpaced that for individual machines.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The medical technology firm reported a smaller-than-expected
increase in quarterly operating profit as it spent more on
research and development.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The drugs-packaging firm eked out a 1 percent increase in
adjusted core profit for 2014 as slower sales of glass products
such as pharma jars held back growth.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company's Australian business Leighton reported
full-year net profit of A$676.5 million, up 33 per cent from
A$508.7 million in 2013.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund,
ended January with a decrease in U.S. government-related
holdings and increased its holdings in mortgage securities,
according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm's website
on Tuesday.
Pimco also named Joachim Fels managing director and global
economic advisor.
EVONIK
Shares down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Shareholder RAG Stiftung announced plans to issue a bond
convertible into Evonik shares.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) called a two-day
strike at Lufthansa's Germanwings short-haul budget airline as a
long-running row over retirement benefits and the airline's
low-cost expansion plans entered a new year.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The number of passengers passing through Frankfurt airport
rose 1.3 percent to 4.06 million in January, Fraport said in a
statement on Wednesday.
BILFINGER, PROSIEBENSAT.1
Bilfinger indicated 0.2 percent higher
ProSiebenSat.1 indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German industrial services group said its new chief
financial officer would be Axel Salzmann, currently CFO of
German broadcast group ProSiebenSat.1.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The publisher agreed to a joint venture between online real
estate portals Immowelt and Immonet that values both entities
together at 420 million euros.
AIRBUS
Frankfurt-listed shares up 0.1 pct in early trade
South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc on Wednesday
said it would buy 25 aeroplanes from Airbus Group NV
for 3.1 trillion won ($2.83 billion) over seven years through to
2025.
DEUTZ
Indicated unchanged
The heavy engine maker is scrapping its joint venture with
Swedish truck and busmaker Volvo in China, it said on
Wednesday, citing a weak market situation.
EX-DIVIDEND
TUI AG - dividend 0.33 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - S&P Capital lower to "hold"
from "buy"
NORMA GROUP - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral"
from "outperform", raises its price target by 9 pct to 47 eur.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei closed for a public holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 1,096.1700 won)
