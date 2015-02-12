FRANKFURT Feb 12 Germany's DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
UKRAINE CRISIS
A document seen by Reuters at talks on the Ukraine crisis
suggested the sides may agree to end fighting in eastern Ukraine
with a ceasefire starting on Feb. 14, the withdrawal of heavy
weapons and the creation of a security zone.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Commerzbank's fourth-quarter net profit edged higher to 77
million euros ($87.12 million), better than expected, as a
falloff in loan loss provisions helped compensate for weaker
revenue.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Moody's changes outlook to positive; affirms A3 ratings
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings started a
two-day strike on Thursday as German pilots union Vereinigung
Cockpit (VC) seeks to put pressure on management in a
long-running row over pay and conditions.
RWE, E.ON
RWE indicated 0.1 percent higher
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher
German economy minister Sigmar Gabriel wants to have the
power to set strategic and financial guidelines for the eventual
new owners of Urenco, the uranium enrichment company co-owned by
Germany, Britain and the Netherlands, as well as to fire top
managers of the business, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The carmaker has closed two sales offices in India to cut
costs, The Economic Times reported.
BILFINGER
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The ailing German industrial services firm just met its 2014
guidance with a 35 percent drop in operating profit and said it
would put its offshore and marine units up for sale.
KION
No indication available
The German forklift truck maker's operating profit margin
rose to a record 10.3 percent in the fourth quarter as its core
European market performed strongly and it saw strong growth in
Asia and eastern Europe, it said on Thursday.
LEONI
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The automotive cable and wiring systems supplier reported a
2 percent increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter, in
line with analyst forecasts, citing strong demand from carmakers
and industrial firms.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The maker of aircraft engines beat estimates for fourth
quarter operating profits as it benefited from demand for
engines for new passenger jets and favourable currency trends.
VILLEROY & BOCH
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
2014 results due.
ZALANDO
Indicated 8.5 percent
The online retailer said its fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT
jumped to 66 million euros from 13 million, with a margin that
widened to 9.9 from 2.4 percent. It said investments would mean
its margin wouldn't rise further in 2015.
MVV ENERGIE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Germany's seventh-largest utility by sales, said its target
of reaching up to 195 million euros in operating profit this
year had become more challenging, citing mild temperatures that
curbed energy demand.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
INFINEON - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS - Morgan Stanley cuts to "underweight"
from "equal-weight", price target to 87 euros from 100 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq
+0.28 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.85 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other
European Union countries were confirmed at -1.3 percent
month-on-month and -0.5 percent on the year, the Federal
Statistics Office said on Thursday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
