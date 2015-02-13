FRANKFURT Feb 13 Germany's DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.3 percent on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BEIERSDORF

Germany's Beiersdorf expected sales growth to accelerate to 3-5 percent this year, with another slight improvement in its core profit margin, as it reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in 2014 earnings.

LUFTHANSA

Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings are due be on strike for a second day as German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) seeks to put pressure on management in a long-running row over pay and conditions.

MERCK KGAA

Takes promotional responsibility for Erbitux in Japan.

THYSSENKRUPP

German industrial group ThyssenKrupp confirmed its full-year forecasts after strong quarterly sales of capital goods compensated for a strike at its Italian stainless-steel unit. Poll:

AURUBIS

Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, expects considerably higher operating earnings in this fiscal year after posting quarterly earnings which beat analysts' expectations. Poll:

ELRINGKLINGER

ElringKlinger buys U.S. car parts firm M&W [IDn:nFWN0VM0AT]

KION

KKR and Goldman Sachs and Goldman Sachs are selling 4.9 percent of shares in German forklift truck maker Kion, cutting their stake to 13.9 percent.

GESCO

Nine-month order intake up 4.6 pct.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Buys portfolio with 107 retail properties in 286 million euro deal.

ROCKET

Ecommerce company Rocket Internet plans a capital increase by issuing new stock representing 7.8 percent of its outstanding share base. The Berlin-based company said it is looking to issue up to 12 million new shares.

EX-DIVIDEND

INFINEON - dividend 0.18 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PUMA - UBS cuts price trget to 140 euros from 150 euros, rating 'sell'

BILFINGER - S&P Capital raises target to 57 euros from 48 euros, rating 'hold'

MTU AERO ENGINES - JPMorgan cuts to 'underweight' rom 'neutral', cuts target to 71 euros

MTU AERO ENGINES - SocGen cuts to 'sell' from 'hold', raises target to 73 euros from 70 euros

COMMERZBANK - DZ Bank cuts target price to 10.50 euros from 11.00 euros, rating 'sell'

ZALANDO - JPMorgan cuts price to 24.10 euros vs 25.70 euros, rating 'neutral'

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.62 pct, S&P 500 up 0.96 pct, Nasdaq up 1.18 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei down 0.34 pct at 0640 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany grew by a much stronger than expected 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, with domestic demand lifting Europe's largest economy out of its mid-year lull to boost growth for the whole year by 1.6 percent and raise hopes of a strong 2015.

German January wholesale prices down 2.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

