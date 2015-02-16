FRANKFURT Feb 16 Germany's DAX top-30 index was poised to open near unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

STABILUS

Shares indicated up 5.9 percent in pre-market.

Q1 revenue up 16 pct to 135 mln euros.

GRAMMER

Shares indicated down 1.8 percent in pre-market.

Preliminary 2014 revenue up 7 percent

BERTRANDT

Shares indicated up 1.3 percent in pre-market.

Q1 results due.

PUMA

Shares indicated down 1.1 percent in pre-market.

Q4 results due. The sporting goods firm is seen swinging to a net profit of 6.9 million euros from a year-earlier loss of 115 million. Poll:

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Deutsche Wohnen shares indicated up 0.7 percent in pre-market. German-listed Conwert shares indicated up 9.3 percent.

Germany's second-largest real estate group launched an offer to acquire Austrian peer Conwert in a deal that values the company at about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), it said on Sunday.

RWE

Shares indicated down 0.2 percent in pre-market.

Chief Executive Peter Terium is not overly concerned with the impact Germany's current energy shift has on the company's power generation business, he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, adding the group's other three pillars -- networks, trading and retail -- were all healthy.

FRAPORT

Shares indicated near flat in pre-market.

Greece plans to review a 1.2 billion euro ($1.37 billion) deal for German airport operator Fraport to run 14 regional airports, one of Greece's biggest privatisation deals since its debt crisis began in 2009, the state minister said on Saturday.

Fraport declined to comment.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Shares indicated unchanged in pre-market.

Deutsche Bank management is focusing on plans for a slimmed-down universal bank as part of its strategic review, where the group remains internationally engaged in most of its current activities but pulls out of unprofitable regions and business lines, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

BAYER

Shares indicated unchanged in pre-market.

Olivier Brandicourt, head of Bayer AG's healthcare business, is well placed to become chief executive of French drug maker Sanofi, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the company's strategy.

OSRAM

No pre-market indication available.

First-quarter financial report due. Osram already reported preliminary figures earlier this month.

It also on Friday said Jens Hansen, currently CEO of the Americas region, is now heading its traditional lamps business.

GFK

The German market research firm expects to benefit from strengthening foreign currencies this year, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - JP Morgan raises price target to 125 euros from 105 euros, rating 'overweight'

COMMERZBANK - Citigroup cuts price target to 12 euro from 12.50 euros, rating 'neutral'

DEUTSCHE POST - Morgan Stanley raises price target to 35 euros from 32 euros, rating 'overweight'

ELRINGKLINGER - JP Morgan raises price target to 29 euro from 25 euros, rating 'neutral'

LEONI - JP Morgan raises price target to 70 euros from 58 euros, rating 'overweight'

UNITED INTERNET - UBS raises price target to 40 euros from 32.50 euros, rating 'neutral'

VOLKSWAGEN - JP Morgan raises price target to 228 euros from 205 euros, rating 'overweight'

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.26 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei up 0.5 pct. [ID:nL4N0VQ18M

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

($1 = 0.8778 euros)