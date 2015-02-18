BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 18 Germany's DAX top-30 index was poised to open 0.2 higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0733 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will develop a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in a major diversification for the 111-year-old British brand known for its luxury limousines, entering a segment where rivals have already pushed ahead.

BASF

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The chemicals group and Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) will build a new world-scale production plant for 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid (2-EHAcid) at the site of their existing joint venture, BASF PETRONAS Chemicals, in Kuantan, Malaysia, the companies said on Wednesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The airline launched a voluntary incentive payment offer to holders of the 234.4 million euros 0.75 percent exchangeable senior notes due 2017, issued by Lufthansa Malta Blues LP, to exchange their notes into shares of common stock of JetBlue .

KION

Indicated 0.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

CEO Gordon Riske sold 137,900 shares in the company for a total of 4.95 million euros to repay a loan he took on when he invested in a leveraged buyout in 2007, the forklift truck maker said on Tuesday.

NORMA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

German automotive supplier Norma's adjusted operating profit rose 6 percent in the fourth quarter, thanks to strong sales driven by currency translation effects and an acquisition.

SUEDZUCKER CROPENERGIES

Suedzucker indicated 2.9 percent lower

CropenErgies indicated 10.8 percent lower

Bioethanol producer CropEnergies is halting production at its British unit Ensus because of all-time low bioethanol prices and the strong British pound versus the euro.

CropEnergies, a unit of German sugar refiner Suedzucker, said on Wednesday it expected the temporary shutdown to lead to restructuring costs of up to 40 million euros ($46 million) for 2014/15, also impacting Suedzucker's results.

RIB SOFTWARE

Indicated 3.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The company on Wednesday posted a 2014 pre-tax profit of 28.9 million euros on sales of 70 million euros.

SHW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The group on Tuesday decided to raise capital by just below 10 percent excluding subscription rights. Shares will be placed via an accelerated bookbuilding with Commerzbank as sole bookrunner, the company said in a statement.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BERTRANDT - 2.40 eur/share dividend proposed

STABILUS - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AIR BERLIN - Commerzbank raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)