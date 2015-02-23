FRANKFURT Feb 23 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.7 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 6.6 pct lower

Europe's largest concert ticket vendor is being investigated by German antitrust regulators for suspected anti-competitive business practices, according to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 4.7 pct higher

The bank agreed to buy commercial property lender Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350 million euros ($398 million) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.

QSC

Indicated 2.1 pct lower

The company reported a consolidated net loss of 34.4 million for 2014 and proposed a dividend of 0.10 euros/share for the past financial year.

XING

Indicated 1.7 pct higher

The company late on Friday said its 2014 net income rose 49 percent at 15.7 million euros, while revenues increased by 20 percent to 101.4 million.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The carmaker won approval from Thai authorities to build a manufacturing plant for fuel-efficient cars near Bangkok after months of delays but has yet to decide whether to build the factory.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is arguing against holding onto a stake in Chinese bank Hua Xia as Deutsche reconsiders its near-universal range of banking services, weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that European banks including Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander are likely to fail the U.S. Federal Reserve's stress test over shortcomings in how they measure and predict potential losses and risks.

STABILUS

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

The car parts maker's CEO Dietmar Siemssen told weekly Euro am Sonntag he aims for the Powerrise unit, which makes lid drives for opening and closing tailgates, to clearly surpass 100 million euros in sales this year.

EX-DIVIDEND

METRO - dividend 0.90 euros/shr

DEALS

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy unlisted German motorcycle apparel and accessories retailer Detlev Louis Motorrad-Vertriebs GmbH for a little more than 400 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

STADA - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

BILFINGER - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"

JUNGHEINRICH - Jefferies starts with "buy"

KION - Jefferies starts with "buy"

KUKA - Jefferies starts with "underperform"

NORMA - Jefferies starts with "buy"

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - HSBC raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 107.6 points, current conditions seen at 112.7 points, expectations seen at 103.0 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

