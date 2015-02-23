FRANKFURT Feb 23 Germany's DAX top-30 index
was set to open 0.7 percent lower on Monday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CTS EVENTIM
Indicated 6.6 pct lower
Europe's largest concert ticket vendor is being investigated
by German antitrust regulators for suspected anti-competitive
business practices, according to German newspaper Welt am
Sonntag.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 4.7 pct higher
The bank agreed to buy commercial property lender
Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (WestImmo) for 350
million euros ($398 million) from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.
QSC
Indicated 2.1 pct lower
The company reported a consolidated net loss of 34.4 million
for 2014 and proposed a dividend of 0.10 euros/share for the
past financial year.
XING
Indicated 1.7 pct higher
The company late on Friday said its 2014 net income rose 49
percent at 15.7 million euros, while revenues increased by 20
percent to 101.4 million.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
The carmaker won approval from Thai authorities to build a
manufacturing plant for fuel-efficient cars near Bangkok after
months of delays but has yet to decide whether to build the
factory.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is arguing against holding
onto a stake in Chinese bank Hua Xia as Deutsche
reconsiders its near-universal range of banking services, weekly
WirtschaftsWoche reported.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that European
banks including Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander are
likely to fail the U.S. Federal Reserve's stress test over
shortcomings in how they measure and predict potential losses
and risks.
STABILUS
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
The car parts maker's CEO Dietmar Siemssen told weekly Euro
am Sonntag he aims for the Powerrise unit, which makes lid
drives for opening and closing tailgates, to clearly surpass 100
million euros in sales this year.
EX-DIVIDEND
METRO - dividend 0.90 euros/shr
DEALS
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy
unlisted German motorcycle apparel and accessories retailer
Detlev Louis Motorrad-Vertriebs GmbH for a little more than 400
million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
STADA - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
BILFINGER - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from
"neutral"
JUNGHEINRICH - Jefferies starts with "buy"
KION - Jefferies starts with "buy"
KUKA - Jefferies starts with "underperform"
NORMA - Jefferies starts with "buy"
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - HSBC raises to "overweight"
from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German February Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate
seen at 107.6 points, current conditions seen at 112.7 points,
expectations seen at 103.0 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
