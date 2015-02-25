BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 25 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

German prosecutors have launched an investigation into Commerzbank and its clients in connection with suspected tax evasion involving accounts in Luxembourg.

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

2014 dividend proposal due.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The healthcare group expects its adjusted net income to rise between 9 and 12 percent at constant currencies this year, helped by additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals and demand for healthcare services.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The kidney dialysis specialist said net income could be flat this year but would grow again in 2016, as it cuts costs to counter pressure in the United States on reimbursement for dialysis treatments.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The carmaker loses the finance chief of its trucks division, Matthias Gruendler, most likely to competitor Volkswagen, unnamed sources tell the Handelsblatt daily.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

A German court wants to deal as quickly as possible with a cartel case over the fixing the price of rail track involving companies including ThyssenKrupp by splitting the accused into two groups, the Handelsblatt daily reported.

DUERR, RHOEN KLINIKUM

Duerr indicated 0.7 percent higher

Rhoen Klinikum indicated 0.1 percent lower

Duerr will enter the Stoxx-600 index, Rhoen Klinikum has to leave the index March 23, Stoxx Limited said late on Tuesday.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 2.4 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The property firm raises its guidance for 2015.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The property lender proposed a dividend increase to 1.20 euros per share after posting a 2014 net profit of 294 million euros.

CEWE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The photo finishing company posted 2014 EBIT of 32.6 million euros on turnover of 523.8 million euros.

FREENET

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

German telecom provider Freenet expects its core profit to slightly increase this year and next, it said as it published 2014 results late on Tuesday. Poll:

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The seed seller posted an EBIT loss of 96.8 million euros for the first half of its 2014/15 business year on net sales of 194 million euros.

SIXT

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The car hire company is examining an initial public offering of its leasing subsidiary for private and corporate customers and fleet management to raise capital for the business, it said late on Tuesday.

ANALYSTS VIEWS

DAIMLER - Credit Suisse raises to "Outperform" from "Neutral" and raises price target to 100 from 75 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

