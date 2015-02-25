MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 25 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
German prosecutors have launched an investigation into Commerzbank and its clients in connection with suspected tax evasion involving accounts in Luxembourg.
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
2014 dividend proposal due.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The healthcare group expects its adjusted net income to rise between 9 and 12 percent at constant currencies this year, helped by additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals and demand for healthcare services.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The kidney dialysis specialist said net income could be flat this year but would grow again in 2016, as it cuts costs to counter pressure in the United States on reimbursement for dialysis treatments.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The carmaker loses the finance chief of its trucks division, Matthias Gruendler, most likely to competitor Volkswagen, unnamed sources tell the Handelsblatt daily.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A German court wants to deal as quickly as possible with a cartel case over the fixing the price of rail track involving companies including ThyssenKrupp by splitting the accused into two groups, the Handelsblatt daily reported.
DUERR, RHOEN KLINIKUM
Duerr indicated 0.7 percent higher
Rhoen Klinikum indicated 0.1 percent lower
Duerr will enter the Stoxx-600 index, Rhoen Klinikum has to leave the index March 23, Stoxx Limited said late on Tuesday.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 2.4 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The property firm raises its guidance for 2015.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The property lender proposed a dividend increase to 1.20 euros per share after posting a 2014 net profit of 294 million euros.
CEWE
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The photo finishing company posted 2014 EBIT of 32.6 million euros on turnover of 523.8 million euros.
FREENET
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
German telecom provider Freenet expects its core profit to slightly increase this year and next, it said as it published 2014 results late on Tuesday. Poll:
KWS SAAT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The seed seller posted an EBIT loss of 96.8 million euros for the first half of its 2014/15 business year on net sales of 194 million euros.
SIXT
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The car hire company is examining an initial public offering of its leasing subsidiary for private and corporate customers and fleet management to raise capital for the business, it said late on Tuesday.
ANALYSTS VIEWS
DAIMLER - Credit Suisse raises to "Outperform" from "Neutral" and raises price target to 100 from 75 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Kirsti Knolle)
