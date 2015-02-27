FRANKFURT Feb 27 Germany's DAX top-30 index
was set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Quarterly operating earnings at the world's largest
chemicals company by sales rose a better-than-expected 2.8
percent as strong farming pesticides and basic petrochemicals
businesses offset the hit from lower crude prices on its oil and
gas division.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The Munich district court said it was unaware of formal
steps to initiate court proceedings against Deutsche Bank
co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and four former board
members, after German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the
quintet are to face trial.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
Day 2 of 2-day Capital Markets Day.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
2014 results expected. Operating profit seen up 7.5 percent
at 12.55 billion euros. Poll:
Also, new trucks chief Andreas Renschler will present plans
for a holding company bundling VW's trucks businesses to the
supervisory board on Friday, daily Handelsblatt reported.
Separately, a "truth commission" investigating crimes during
Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship has summoned Volkswagen
and five local companies to testify whether their collaboration
with the regime led to rights abuses.
AIRBUS
Up 3 percent in early Frankfurt trading
Airbus took a charge of 551 million euros due to latest
delays on the A400M military transporter and adjusted civil
production rates as it posted higher revenue and core profit on
Friday.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company sees its 2015 EBITDA coming to 145-155 million
euros, after the figure for 2014 was boosted to 1.41 billion due
to proceeds from the sale of hospitals.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The steelmaker narrowed its pretax loss to 15 million euros
in 2014 thanks to a deep cost-cutting programme and forecast a
pretax profit in the low double-digit millions of euros for 2015
on Friday.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Drillisch said EBITDA in 2014 rose to 85.2 million euros,
with an EBITDA margin that rose to 29.4 percent. It expects
EBITDA of between 95 and 100 million euros this year.
NORDEX
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Germany's Nordex posted a 76-percent rise in operating
profit last year, boosted by strong demand for wind turbines in
Europe and the United States. EBIT was seen
rising 44 percent to 80.4 million euros. Poll:
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company reported late on Thursday that its 2014 funds
from operations rose 5.1 percent to 47.6 million euros.
BVB
No indication available
H1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on
Feb. 20, posting a six-months group profit of 3.7 million euros.
SIXT
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The car rental group Sixt has picked Berenberg and Bank of
America to organise the stock market listing of its leasing
activities, two people familiar with the situation said.
EX-DIVIDEND
OSRAM - dividend 0.90 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - HSBC raises to "neutral"
from "underweight", lifts price target to 75 from 56 euros.
HOCHTIEF - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "buy"
from "strong buy", raises price target to 78 from 71 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January import prices -0.8 pct m/m, -4.4 pct y/y.
German February preliminary CPI due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.7
pct m/m, -0.2 pct y/y.
German February preliminary HICP due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.7
pct m/m, -0.4 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
