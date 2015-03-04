BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 4 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0702 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Shares indicated up 0.4 pct

Pimco's top investment officer said on Tuesday that "late decision makers" are largely behind a rush of withdrawals from its flagship bond fund some five months after the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross, but the outflows should taper off before long.

AUTOS

Volkswagen shares indicated up 0.4 pct

Daimler shares indicated up 0.1 pct

BMW shares indicated 0.3 pct

Second press day at Geneva autoshow.

Separately, automakers reported February U.S. car sales. Sales at Mercedes-Benz were up 4.5 percent at 23,616 vehicles, at VW down 5.2 percent at 25,710. BMW sales rose 14.5 percent to 25,201.

Separately, Daimler AG is set to announce it will build Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans at its plant in South Carolina and add 1,200 jobs there as a result, a state politician said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Shares indicated up 0.3 pct

Deutsche Bank's integration of its Postbank unit is not proceeding as smoothly as company bosses might suggest, with Postbank managers stopping one project to transfer investment systems, Die Welt newspaper reports.

HENKEL

Shares indicated down 0.6 pct

The German consumer goods group posted a 3.1 percent increase in its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit, largely in line with estimates, thanks to cost savings and emerging markets demand for washing powder, beauty products and industrial adhesives. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Shares indicated up 0.8 pct

Lufthansa is to present its new Eurowings concept at the ITB Travel fair in Berlin.

AXEL SPRINGER

Shares indicated down 2.2 pct

The publisher's shares were indicated down 2.4 percent in the premarket after saying that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 11.6 percent to 507 million euros in 2014. Poll:

PORSCHE SE

Shares indicated down 0.1 pct

Decision due by regional court in Braunschweig, Germany on whether two investor lawsuits seeking a combined 2.15 billion euros of damages from Porsche SE over its botched 2008 takeover of Volkswagen AG will be assigned to a court in Hanover specialising in cartel matters.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MERCK KGAA - Bernstein raises target to 95 euros from 87 euros, rating 'market perform'

AURELIUS AG - Berenberg cuts to 'hold' from 'buy'

FRESENIUS SE - Barclays raises price target to 50 euros from 48 euros, rating equal weight

ADLER REAL ESTATE - Berenberg starts with 'buy' rating, price target 15.50 euros

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Barclays raises price target to 19.50 euros from 15 euros, rating overweight

DEUTSCHE POST AG - Citi raises price target to 35 euros from 30 euros, rating buy

EVONIK - Citi raises price target to 35 euros from 30 euros, rating buy

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.47 pct, S&P 500 down 0.45 pct, Nasdaq down 0.56 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.51 pct at 0540 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February Services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 55.5 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Thomas Atkins)