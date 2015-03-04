BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 4 Germany's DAX top-30
index was set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0702 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Shares indicated up 0.4 pct
Pimco's top investment officer said on Tuesday that "late
decision makers" are largely behind a rush of withdrawals from
its flagship bond fund some five months after the departure of
longtime manager Bill Gross, but the outflows should taper off
before long.
AUTOS
Volkswagen shares indicated up 0.4 pct
Daimler shares indicated up 0.1 pct
BMW shares indicated 0.3 pct
Second press day at Geneva autoshow.
Separately, automakers reported February U.S. car sales.
Sales at Mercedes-Benz were up 4.5 percent at 23,616 vehicles,
at VW down 5.2 percent at 25,710. BMW sales rose 14.5 percent to
25,201.
Separately, Daimler AG is set to announce it will build
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans at its plant in South Carolina and
add 1,200 jobs there as a result, a state politician said on
Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Shares indicated up 0.3 pct
Deutsche Bank's integration of its Postbank unit
is not proceeding as smoothly as company bosses might suggest,
with Postbank managers stopping one project to transfer
investment systems, Die Welt newspaper reports.
HENKEL
Shares indicated down 0.6 pct
The German consumer goods group posted a 3.1 percent
increase in its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit,
largely in line with estimates, thanks to cost savings and
emerging markets demand for washing powder, beauty products and
industrial adhesives. Poll:
LUFTHANSA
Shares indicated up 0.8 pct
Lufthansa is to present its new Eurowings concept at the ITB
Travel fair in Berlin.
AXEL SPRINGER
Shares indicated down 2.2 pct
The publisher's shares were indicated down 2.4 percent in
the premarket after saying that adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 11.6
percent to 507 million euros in 2014. Poll:
PORSCHE SE
Shares indicated down 0.1 pct
Decision due by regional court in Braunschweig, Germany on
whether two investor lawsuits seeking a combined 2.15 billion
euros of damages from Porsche SE over its botched 2008 takeover
of Volkswagen AG will be assigned to a court in Hanover
specialising in cartel matters.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MERCK KGAA - Bernstein raises target to 95 euros
from 87 euros, rating 'market perform'
AURELIUS AG - Berenberg cuts to 'hold' from 'buy'
FRESENIUS SE - Barclays raises price target to 50
euros from 48 euros, rating equal weight
ADLER REAL ESTATE - Berenberg starts with 'buy'
rating, price target 15.50 euros
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Barclays raises price target
to 19.50 euros from 15 euros, rating overweight
DEUTSCHE POST AG - Citi raises price target to 35
euros from 30 euros, rating buy
EVONIK - Citi raises price target to 35 euros from
30 euros, rating buy
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.47 pct, S&P 500 down 0.45
pct, Nasdaq down 0.56 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.51 pct at 0540 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German February Services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged
at 55.5 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8923 euros)
