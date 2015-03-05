FRANKFURT, March 5 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0732 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The German sportswear company expects robust sales growth in 2015 as its golf business improves and consumer confidence recovers, while net profit should rise faster still despite currency impacts and higher marketing spending.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Allianz Germany holds news conference.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The auto supplier has raised its sales guidance for 2015 on effects of the integration of U.S.-based Veyance Technologies, the company said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The largest U.S. banks and their foreign rivals are facing a tough two-step check-up of their financial health by the Federal Reserve, forcing the firms to get a far better grip on how they measure risk.

Separately, the integration of Postbank into Deutsche Bank is taking longer than expected, with the crucial IT project "Magellan" put on ice for now, Die Welt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the project.

E.ON

Indicated 2 percent lower

The utility is set to book a net loss of about 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in 2014, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the company. E.ON declined to comment.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The carmaker said it has reached an agreement with the IG Metall labour union in pay talks for 115,000 workers in western Germany. Details will be announced at a joint press conference at 0900 GMT.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Germany has reached an agreement with Airbus on the payment of the remaining 623 million euros of its loan to the company for the development of the A350 wide-bodied airliner, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

No indication available

The company's 2014 FFO rose 28.2 percent to 286.6 million euros. Poll:

EVONIK

No indication available

Buyout firm CVC has sold about 18 million shares, a stake of about 3.9 percent, in German chemicals group Evonik at slightly more than 29 euros per share on the open market, a spokesman for Evonik said on Thursday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German airport operator expects to close a 1.2 billion euros takeover deal of 14 Greek airports by the end of this year despite a block on privatisation announced by the Greek government, CEO Stefan Schulte told mass circulation daily Bild-Zeitung.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The German steel distributor said it saw core profit rising in 2015 even after an expected tough first quarter afflicted by steep declines in U.S. steel prices and other factors. Poll:

RTL GROUP

No indication available

The broadcaster reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, helped by growing advertising revenue in its most important market Germany. Poll:

ZALANDO

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer said on Thursday it plans to hire new employees on a large scale as it expands its fashion platform to support a target of 20-25 percent growth in 2015.

INDEX CHANGES

The changes, announced late on Wednesday, will take effect as of March 23

TECDAX

IN: GFT TECHNOLOGIES

OUT: KONTRON

The compositions of DAX, MDAX and SDAX remain unchanged

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders fell far more than forecast in January, posting their largest drop since August, data showed on Thursday, casting a shadow over what had previously looked like a strong start to 2015 for Europe's largest economy.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The ECB monetary policy making council convenes in Cyprus with economists split on whether its planned money printing programme will be effective in bringing euro zone inflation back up to target. Poll:

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Ludwig Burger, Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)