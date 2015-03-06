FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.9 pct lower

Commerzbank AG is nearing an agreement to pay U.S. authorities more than $1.4 billion to settle alleged violations of U.S. sanctions and a separate probe that stemmed from transactions linked to an Olympus Corp accounting scandal, according to two people close to the case.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

The telecoms operator said it had appointed new executives at its Telekom Deutschland unit. Michael Hagspuhl is now head of private clients, and Hagen Rickmann as head of business clients.

Separately, Telekom said BlackRock Financial exceeded the 5 percent threshold of voting rights on March 2, and on that day had to 5.06 percent.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Deutsche Post's DHL Express unit will invest 85 million euros ($93.68 million) to expand its logistics centre in Singapore. The new logistics centre will be operational in the first quarter of 2016.

E.ON, MAINOVA

E.ON indicated 0.5 pct lower

Mainova trading 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt

E.ON said on Friday the future of its Irsching gas-fired plant beyond March 2016 was in doubt due to an ongoing crisis in the power sector that has pushed many of the company's plants into loss.

Irsching 4 is fully owned by E.ON while Irsching 5 is also part-owned by local utilities Mainova, N-Ergie and HSE.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

German industrial group Siemens will house its German healthcare operations in a standalone unit in the form of a GmbH legal entity on May 1, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The German carmaker will next week announce an investment worth around $1 billion in Mexico to expand its Puebla plant, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Telefonica is suing Germany's regulator in a court in Cologne, Germany, Germany weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche said, adding Bundesnetzagentur's frequency auction fails to take into account favourable treatment of rival Deutsche Telekom.

DUERR

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

Homag said it agreed to a profit and loss transfer agreement with Duerr following an extraordinary shareholder meeting. Homag also appointed Franz Peter Matheis as its CFO, replacing Hans-Dieter Schumacher.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany's second-biggest airline said passenger numbers fell 0.9 percent in February to 1.82 million.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.21 pct, S&P 500 +0.12 pct, Nasdaq +0.32 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.17 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output rose more than expected in January, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday, in a further sign that Europe's largest economy had a strong start to 2015.

Production increased 0.6 percent month-on-month thanks to a mild winter causing a marked expansion in construction, slightly overshooting the consensus forecast for a 0.5 percent rise.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)