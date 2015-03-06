FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's DAX top-30 index
was set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.9 pct lower
Commerzbank AG is nearing an agreement to pay U.S.
authorities more than $1.4 billion to settle alleged violations
of U.S. sanctions and a separate probe that stemmed from
transactions linked to an Olympus Corp accounting scandal,
according to two people close to the case.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The telecoms operator said it had appointed new executives
at its Telekom Deutschland unit. Michael Hagspuhl is now head of
private clients, and Hagen Rickmann as head of business clients.
Separately, Telekom said BlackRock Financial exceeded the 5
percent threshold of voting rights on March 2, and on that day
had to 5.06 percent.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Deutsche Post's DHL Express unit will invest 85 million
euros ($93.68 million) to expand its logistics centre in
Singapore. The new logistics centre will be operational in the
first quarter of 2016.
E.ON, MAINOVA
E.ON indicated 0.5 pct lower
Mainova trading 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
E.ON said on Friday the future of its Irsching gas-fired
plant beyond March 2016 was in doubt due to an ongoing crisis in
the power sector that has pushed many of the company's plants
into loss.
Irsching 4 is fully owned by E.ON while Irsching 5 is also
part-owned by local utilities Mainova, N-Ergie and HSE.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
German industrial group Siemens will house its German
healthcare operations in a standalone unit in the form of a GmbH
legal entity on May 1, two sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The German carmaker will next week announce an investment
worth around $1 billion in Mexico to expand its Puebla plant, a
person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Telefonica is suing Germany's regulator in a court in
Cologne, Germany, Germany weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche said,
adding Bundesnetzagentur's frequency auction fails to take into
account favourable treatment of rival Deutsche Telekom.
DUERR
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
Homag said it agreed to a profit and loss transfer agreement
with Duerr following an extraordinary shareholder meeting. Homag
also appointed Franz Peter Matheis as its CFO, replacing
Hans-Dieter Schumacher.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Germany's second-biggest airline said passenger numbers fell
0.9 percent in February to 1.82 million.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.21 pct, S&P 500 +0.12 pct, Nasdaq
+0.32 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.17 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial output rose more than expected in January,
data from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday, in a further
sign that Europe's largest economy had a strong start to 2015.
Production increased 0.6 percent month-on-month thanks to a
mild winter causing a marked expansion in construction, slightly
overshooting the consensus forecast for a 0.5 percent rise.
