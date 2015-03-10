FRANKFURT, March 10 Germany's DAX top-30 index
was set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GREECE
After euro zone finance ministers told Greece to "stop
wasting time" on Monday, its financial experts will begin
technical talks with its international creditors on Wednesday to
agree reforms and unlock further funding.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated unchanged
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Nikkei business daily said the proposal to boost banks'
capital has been shepherded through the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision by the U.K. and Germany, which are concerned
about a rise in rates, but Japan and the U.S. have raised strong
opposition.
Separately, the Financial Times reports that U.S. regulators
are insisting several Commerzbank executives resign as part of a
$1.45 billion settlement for anti-money laundering breaches and
sanctions laws.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
February traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Debt-laden utility RWE expects profit to fall for a third
consecutive year, blaming a mix of low wholesale power prices
and a boom in renewable energy capacity after Germany's shift
away from nuclear.
Separately, Rheinische Post reported that RWE expects 2016
recurring net profit of 800 million euros.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Audi releases 2014 results and holds its annual
press conference.
Separately, Chief Executive closed the door on further
takeover deals at Volkswagen for now, telling newspaper Die Welt
in an interview that "12 brands are enough".
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
Airbus could commit to a new production increase
for its A320 jet family before the end of the year, but a final
decision depends on its top management and the health of the
supply chain, its sales chief said on Monday.
He also said Airbus was confident it could stick to a
reduced production target of six aircraft a month for its A330
wide-body jet.
Separately, Bloomberg reported that Airbus was planning the
sale of its satellite communications company Vizada and its
majority stake in structural components maker PFW Aerospace.
DMG MORI SEIKI AG
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd has for the second
time increased the takeover offer for its German partner DMG
Mori Seiki AG, the German machine-tool manufacturer said in a
statement on Monday. The Japanese bidder is now offering 30.55
euros per share, having raised its offer to 30.00 euros just
last week.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The reinsurer raised its dividend to 4.25 euros per share
for 2014, including a special dividend, from 3 euros previously,
after a better than expected 10 percent gain in net income for
the year.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company's Chief Executive Wolfgang Heer said his
full-year forecast for an operating profit of 200 million euros
was ambitious but doable, according to an interview in
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The fragrance and flavours maker posted better-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Tuesday, helped by the recent takeover of
pet food flavouring company Diana group.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2 percent higher
The company plans to spin off its semiconductor division
Siltronic, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of
the matter. The move could raise about $300 million, it said.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated unchanged
The business software company said it proposed an annual
dividend of 0.50 euros per share, part of a policy to increase
the pay-out ratio to 25-33 percent, up from 20-25 percent
previously, of the averaged net income and free cash flow.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Erste Group raises to "hold" from "sell"
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral"
from "overweight"
INFINEON - Erste Group raises to "hold" from
"sell"
DUERR - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral",
raises target price to 89 euros from 76 euros.
QIAGEN - UBS starts with "buy" rating.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)