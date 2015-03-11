FRANKFURT, March 11 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The chemical firm said late on Tuesday that it has acquired nanowire technology from San Diego-based Seashell Technology LLC.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Maher Terminals Holding Corp, which is owned by the lender, said on Tuesday it would boost container-handling capacity by more than half at the Port of Prince Rupert under an expansion of its container terminal at the northern British Columbia port.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The postal and logistics company forecast profits of up to 3.2 billion euros ($3.42 billion) in 2015 thanks to growth in time-sensitive express deliveries and its parcel business offsetting weak freight forwarding results.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat's mobile arm Polkomtel said on Tuesday it has stopped active bidding in a local auction for fast mobile broadband frequencies, in which Deutsche Telekom is also bidding.

E.ON

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's largest utility on Wednesday reported its biggest ever annual loss mainly due to the impact of power plant writedowns following a steep decline in wholesale electricity prices across Europe.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The airline has offered its pilots a compromise by which it would keep the fleet of budget carrier Germanwings stable at 59 aircraft through 2020 in exchange for concessions, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The reinsurer will buy back up to 1 billion euros of its own shares by late April 2016, bolstering efforts to return capital to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are under pressure.

SIEMENS, NORDEX

Siemens indicated unchanged

Nordex indicated 0.1 percent higher

Wind power companies such as Vestas, Siemens and Dong need Europe's installed offshore capacity to more than double and costs to be cut by a fifth within five years to compete with other fuels, an industry report said on Tuesday.

Separately, European Union antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Siemens' $7.6-billion proposed takeover of U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc , the European Commission said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The carmaker is seeking to sell a 50 percent stake in Dutch fleet manager LeasePlan, The Wall Street Journal reported.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The head of the transportation finance arm of commercial lender CIT has urged planemakers Airbus and Boeing to be cautious about raising aircraft production.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The number of passengers handled by Frankfurt airport rose 4.6 percent in Feburary, Fraport said on Wednesday.

MAN SE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The Volkswagen-owned truck manufacturer is targeting flat operating profit and sales this year as weak demand for trucks in core markets is weighing on results, after posting higher earnings last year.

OSRAM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The lighting manufacturer could consider splitting off parts of its business after a strategic review by its new CEO, the German lighting company's finance chief told Reuters on Tuesday.

RTL

Indicated unchanged in early Frankfurt trade

The broadcaster said on Tuesday it wants a local Hungarian to become permanent CEO of its Hungarian unit.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Full 2014 results due. The medical tech group already reported key figures on Jan. 16 and warned that the euro's recent fall against the U.S. dollar would hurt 2015 earnings.

The company also said late on Tuesday it would buy back 237,600 of its own preferred shares for its employee participation programme.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group said it acquires direct marketing specialist Post-Up Stand in the United States.

ZALANDO

Indicated unchanged

A group of early backers of the online fashion retailer is selling 7.3 percent of shares in the company in a placement, joint bookrunner Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.

The shares were placed at 23.75 euros per share.

ULTRASONIC

Indicated 46.8 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The Germany-listed Chinese shoemaker said on Tuesday that negotiations with its lending banks have failed and that in consequence, the management board was forced to file for insolvency.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AXEL SPRINGER - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold".

TELE COLUMBUS - JP Morgan starts the stock with "overweight", price target 16 euros.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Kepler Cheuvreux raises the stock to "hold" from "reduce", lifts target price to 5 euros from 3.80 euros.

