FRANKFURT, March 13 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday the onus was on Greece to help itself and he could not rule out an accidental exit of the country from the euro zone.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Commerzbank saw its 2014 net profit plunge to 264 million euros from a previously reported 602 million euros after it booked additional charges to complete a $1.45 billion settlement with U.S. authorities over alleged sanctions violations.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

2014 annual report due. The insurer already published preliminary results on Feb. 26.

CHEMICALS

BASF indicated 0.2 percent higher

Bayer indicated 0.2 percent higher

No indication available for Evonik

German trade union IG BCE has raised the prospect of strikes after a second round of wage talks with employers in the chemicals industry ended on Thursday without agreement.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp has attracted interest from buyout groups and peer Aperam for its high-performance alloy unit VDM as it tries to shed unwanted assets from a complex deal, sources said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Volkswagen is in talks to sell a 50 percent stake in financing arm LeasePlan to a consortium including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a source familiar with the plan said, as the carmaker cuts costs and refocuses its business.

Separately, Porsche AG due to hold annual press conference.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Full 2014 results due. The company already published key figures on Feb. 6, saying its full-year pretax profit rose about 20 percent to 107 million euros.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The biotech company announced a partnership with U.S.-based Second Genome on microbiome discovery and development.

GFK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Full 2014 results due. The market researcher already reported on Jan. 30 its adjusted operating profit fell to about 179 million euros from 190.4 million.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MVV ENERGIE - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

MTU AERO ENGINES - Investec raises the stock to "buy" from "add", lifts its target price to 98 euros from 88 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February wholesale prices +0.5 pct m/m, -2.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)