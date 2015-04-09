BRIEF-A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund says Q1 sales rose 0.6 pct
FRANKFURT, April 9 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Evidence is mounting that widely-used pesticides harm moths, butterflies and birds as well as bees, adding to concerns crop production could be hit by a shortage of pollinators, according to a report drawn up for EU policymakers.
The makers most affected include Bayer CropScience and Syngenta.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Rivals Lafarge and Holcim have appointed long-time Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the chief executive of their combined company once their merger is completed, the two groups said in a statement on Thursday.
MERCK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Merck has initiated a phase III clinical trial of Avelumab, a substance designed to treat non-small cell lung cancer. The study is estimated to be completed in October 2021, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health web site.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
A former top executive at Volkswagen's China joint venture with FAW Group Corp was sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes, state media reported on Thursday, the latest development in corruption investigations involving FAW.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus plans to offer airlines more choice in the way they configure their planes, and sees carriers opting for different levels of comfort within their economy cabins, a senior Airbus executive said on Wednesday.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Leighton was awarded Western Australias Mitchell Freeway extension. The contract will generate revenue of around $160 million, the Hochtief subsidiary said.
STADA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Generic drugmaker Mylan NV has offered to buy Perrigo Co Plc for about $29 billion in cash and stock, a deal that would make Mylan a major player in over-the-counter consumer products and extend its geographic reach.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1 percent higher
Morphosys said it will repurchase own shares for a total purchase price of up to 5.39 million euros by April 17.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The airline said its load factor was up 2.4 percentage points at 86.4 percent in March.
PETROTEC
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The biodiesel maker said the Frankfurt Stock Exchange had approved an application to revoke shares from trading on the regulated market effective Oct. 8, 2015.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SARTORIUS - 1.06 eur per ordinary share, 1.08 eur per preference share dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.15 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German February industrial output +0.2 pct m/m, in line with expectations.
Separately, German exports rebounded in February after dipping to start the year but imports rose at a faster pace, raising questions about whether trade will support growth in Europe's largest economy going forward.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Kirsti Knolle)
