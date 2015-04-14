FRANKFURT, April 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank indicated percent 0.2 lower
Deutsche Bank's management board aims to decide on its
future business model next week and present its strategy at an
extraordinary meeting of its supervisory board on April 24,
Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, without citing
sources.
The European Central Bank has told banks with exposure to
Austria's Heta bad bank to write it down by more than 50
percent, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday,
citing unnamed banks.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated percent 0.2 higher
Talks due with labour union Verdi to resolve a dispute over
management plans to expand the group's parcel delivery business
by using employees on lower pay deals.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated percent 0.1 lower
Slovenia received one binding bid for a 72.75 percent stake
in telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, state
investment fund SDH said, without providing details. Sources
close to the process told Reuters that the bidder was investment
fund Cinven. Deutsche Telekom had been touted as a potential
bidder.
FRAPORT
Indicated percent 0.3 lower
The airport operator said passenger traffic at its main hub
in Frankfurt was up 2.5 percent in March while cargo volumes
declined 6.1 percent.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The maker of medical bottles and vials said adjusted
first-quarter EBITDA gained 7.2 percent to eur 51 million euros,
broadly in line with expectations, and it confirmed its
full-year earnings forecast.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The company said it would issue 200 million euros in high
yield notes, due 2022, to extend its debt maturity profile and
take advantage of favourable capital markets.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Indicated percent 1.9 higher
Stratec said full-year net profit rose 30.3 percent to 20.2
million euros and it confirmed its forecast for 2015.
SIXT
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
The car rental group plans to float its leasing unit on the
Frankfurt stock exchange via an initial public offering (IPO)
this year, seeking to keep a stake in the business of 40-50
percent.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HENKEL - dividend 1.31 eur/preference shr, 1.29
eur/ordinary share
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO AG - SocGen cuts to "sell" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.02 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March wholesale price index down 1.1 percent yr-on-yr.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
($1 = 0.9492 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)