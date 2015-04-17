BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

A top-level Volkswagen AG committee meeting to try to resolve a leadership crisis caused by a rift between its chief executive and chairman ended after less than three hours but VW did not make the results public on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated unchanged

The company said on Thursday the acceptance level for its billion-euro bid for Austrian property group Conwert was under 40 percent.

OSRAM

Indicated 3.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The lighting maker raised its forecast for 2015 profitability on Thursday after its second-quarter results were boosted by favourable currency effects.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Full 2014 results due. The company already published preliminary figures on Feb. 27 and said it saw its 2015 EBITDA coming to 145-155 million euros ($154-165 million).

BB BIOTECH

Indicated 0.7 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The group posted a first-quarter net profit of 379.4 million Swiss franc ($396.7 million).

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MERCK - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

GEA GROUP - dividend 0.70 eur/shr

GERRY WEBER - dividend 0.75 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE - Berenberg cuts to Sell from Hold

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.08 pct, Nasdaq -0.06 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9403 euros) ($1 = 0.9563 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)