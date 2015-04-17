BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Friday:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
A top-level Volkswagen AG committee meeting to try to
resolve a leadership crisis caused by a rift between its chief
executive and chairman ended after less than three hours but VW
did not make the results public on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated unchanged
The company said on Thursday the acceptance level for its
billion-euro bid for Austrian property group Conwert was under
40 percent.
OSRAM
Indicated 3.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The lighting maker raised its forecast for 2015
profitability on Thursday after its second-quarter results were
boosted by favourable currency effects.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Full 2014 results due. The company already published
preliminary figures on Feb. 27 and said it saw its 2015 EBITDA
coming to 145-155 million euros ($154-165 million).
BB BIOTECH
Indicated 0.7 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The group posted a first-quarter net profit of 379.4 million
Swiss franc ($396.7 million).
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
MERCK - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
GEA GROUP - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
GERRY WEBER - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE - Berenberg cuts to Sell from Hold
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.08 pct, Nasdaq
-0.06 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
($1 = 0.9563 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)