FRANKFURT, April 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0640 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
RAIL TRAFFIC
Germany's GDL train drivers' union announced on Monday that
it will hold multi-day strikes on passenger and freight trains
this week which will cause major disruptions on state-owned
railway Deutsche Bahn.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
German investor rights group DSW will demand a special audit
at Deutsche Bank's annual general meeting on May 21 to explore a
"long list" of threats including fines, settlements and legal
proceedings that the bank faces.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The outcome of a next round of talks with Deutsche Post over
its plans to grow its parcel delivery business by using
employees on lower pay deals is uncertain, union Verdi
representative Andrea Kocsis told Handelsblatt newspaper.
SAP
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The business software maker reported a 15 percent rise in
operating profit helped by a cheap euro, even as rising sales of
cloud-based software dampened profit margins relative to its
classic licensed software business.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The publisher said late on Monday it received antitrust
approval in Germany and Austria for merging real estate
classified ads sites Immowelt and Immonet.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Australian subsidiary Leighton reported
first-quarter net profit up 4 percent.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The maker of medical lenses and lasers reported a 24
percent decline in earnings per share in the six months to
March, dragged lower by currency hedging and higher
ophthalmology research and development expenses.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company is regularly in talks as it seeks takeover
targets, Chief Executive Ralf Dommermuth told Handelsblatt
daily. "Maybe there is a city network that could be of interest,
or a foreign web hoster that would fit with us," he said.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The real estate company said it would increase the volume of
a bond issued last year by up to 50 million euros, raising funds
to refinance existing bank debt.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The printing press maker is evaluating whether to book in
the current or the last fiscal year, which ended on March 31,
expenses of about 12 million euros ($12.9 million) for the
repurchase of a high-yield bond, its finance chief Dirk Kaliebe
told Boersen-Zeitung.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Annual press conference due.
SIXT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The car rental firm published its annual report. It
published preliminary results on March 17.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
The company reported an increase of direct subscribers by
103,000 in its fiscal third quarter, 61 percent more than a year
earlier.
EX-DIVIDEND
RTL GROUP - 3.50 eur/shr (2.50 eur/shr ordinary
div, 1.00 eur/shr extraordinary div)
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+1.3 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The German government plans to raise its growth forecast for
this year to 1.8 percent and expects a similar rate of growth
for 2016, two government sources told Reuters late on Monday.
Berlin is currently forecasting growth of 1.5 percent for this
year and 1.6 percent in 2016. *that
ZEW April economic sentiment and current conditions due at
0900 GMT. Seen at 55.3 and 56.0, respectively.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9325 euros)
