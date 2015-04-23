FRANKFURT, April 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0649 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
Manufacturing activity in Asia's top two economic
powerhouses slowed further in April, a disappointing outcome
that calls for yet more stimulus and puts pressure on the United
States and Europe to do more of the heavy lifting to drive
global growth.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Germany's largest lender made a profit in the first quarter
despite absorbing litigation costs of about 1.5 billion euros
($1.61 billion), it said on Wednesday.
Separately, a person familiar with the matter said Deutsche
Bank was likely to pay more than $2 billion to U.S. and U.K.
authorities over the manipulation of a key interest rate
benchmark, more than any other bank has been penalized over the
rate rigging.
Also, a U.S. judge ruled that hedge funds suing over unpaid
debt stemming from Argentina's 2002 default can seek documents
from Argentina and banks including Deutsche Bank containing
details of a recent bond offering.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A local pricing regulator in China said on Thursday it has
fined Daimler's Mercedes-Benz 350 million yuan ($56.49 million)
for price fixing.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
The engineering conglomerate foresees continuous demand for
rail systems in Thailand despite investment delays, the Bangkok
Post reported, citing Tomasz Mazur, head of the mobility
division at Siemens (Thailand).
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The carmaker will get 400 million euros in trade financing
from Canada to help expand its southern U.S. and Mexican
operations and thereby generate business for Canadian firms,
Ottawa said on Thursday.
BILFINGER
Down 4.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The German building services firm issued its fifth profit
warning since last June on Wednesday, saying its U.S. oil and
gas business was faring worse than expected and demand in its
power plant business remained weak.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The ATM maker said it would cut 12 percent of jobs and hive
off its Cashless Payment business as part of a sweeping
restructuring programme.
AIXTRON
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The company said late on Wednesday that UBS's holding in the
group exceeded the 10 percent threshold and came to 10.03
percent on April 14.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q1 results due.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The online pet supplies retailer raised its forecast for
2015 total sales to at least 725 million euros after the figure
for the first quarter jumped 34 percent to 169 million euros.
LEIFHEIT
Down 2.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The Schuler-Voith family has sold its 50.49 percent stake in
Leifheit to institutional investors for more than 120 million
euros, or 49 euros per share.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
MUNICH RE - 7.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
RWE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAF HOLLAND - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
JUNGHEINRICH - Berenberg re-initiates with a
"buy" rating and a 72.10 euro price target
KION - Berenberg re-initiates with "buy" and a 49
euro price target
WACKER NEUSON - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to
"neutral" from "outperform", raises price target by 33 pct to 26
euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German economic growth probably slowed in the first quarter
of this year compared with the 0.7 percent expansion it pulled
off in the final three months of 2014, the finance ministry said
on Thursday.
German GfK consumer sentiment for May rises to 10.1 points
from 10.0 in April. Had been seen at 10.2 points.
German April Markit flash PMIs due at 0730 GMT.
Manufacturing index seen at 53.0 points, services index seen at
55.5 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9288 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)