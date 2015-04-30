FRANKFURT, April 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 higher on Thursday, according to
pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Operating profit at the world's largest chemical firm by
sales slipped 2 percent in the first quarter, slightly better
than expected, as strong petrochemicals and specialty chemicals
businesses outweighed the effect of money set aside for bonuses
to staff.
BAYER
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The drugmaker Bayer said strong overseas currencies allowed
it to lift its full-year earnings and sales targets.
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 3.0 billion
euros, in line with market expectations, helped by recently
launched drugs such as stroke prevention pill
Xarelto.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 1 percent higher
Key Q1 figures due.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
A surge in financial market volatility and trading helped
boost revenue at Deutsche Boerse in the first quarter, prompting
the German exchange operator to raise its revenue and earnings
forecast for the year.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Kidney dialysis specialist reports a 2 percent rise in
quarterly net profit, meeting expectations, and confirmed its
guidance for 2015.
FRESENIUS SE
Indicated 4.3 percent higher
The healthcare group lifts its full-year earnings forecast
as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market grappled
with supply shortages longer than expected.
LINDE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The world's biggest industrial gases company by sales,
reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter core profit and
revenue on Thursday, boosted by exchange-rate
effects.
AIRBUS
Up 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus Group confirmed its full-year profit guidance on
Thursday and said its main commercial jet programmes were on
track as it posted lower first-quarter operating profit roughly
in line with market expectations.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The lubricant maker posted first-quarter EBIT of 82 million
euros on sales of 493 million euros.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
German construction group Hochtief HOTG.DE said its
first-quarter underlying net profit rose 44 percent to 60
million euros ($67 million), beating an analyst consensus
average of 41 million euros provided by the
company.
KRONES
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q1 results due. The bottling machine maker's net profit is
seen up 10 percent at 32.8 million euros. Poll:
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie on
Thursday raised its sales forecast for the ongoing year, citing
robust demand for its products as well as positive currency
effects.
The company said it now expects sales to grow by about 10
percent in 2015, after previously expecting high single-digit
percentage growth.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The group posted first-quarter net profit of 8.4 million
euros on revenues of 66.6 million euros.
RIB SOFTWARE
No indication available
The group reported a first-quarter net profit of 2.8 million
euros on sales of 20.2 million euros.
SHW
No indication available
The company affirmed its forecast for 2015 adjusted EBITDA
of 46-50 million euros after reporting a rise in first-quarter
earnings.
SURTECO
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Annual report due. The company published preliminary results
on March 19.
TAKKT
Indicated 1.2 percent percent
The company said it saw its 2015 EBITDA margin reaching the
upper end of its forecast range of 12 to 15 percent after
reporting first-quarter financial results.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The real estate company said it expected funds from
operations (FFO) to rise by at least 10 percent this year.
It also said it was investing about 85.9 million euros to
acquire to special retail centres in Berlin.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting a
first-quarter net loss of 1 million euros.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The airline said its 2014 restructuring charges total 100.5
million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BASF - 2.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMMERZBANK - no dividend proposed
CONTINENTAL AG - 3.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - 0.78 eur/shr dividend
proposed
GERRESHEIMER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - no dividend proposed
DRAEGERWERK - dividend of 1.33
eur/common share, 1.39 eur/preference share proposed
SGL GROUP - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTZ - 0.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL - 6.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ENBW - 0.69 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYTS' VIEWS
METRO AG - UBS starts the stock with a "sell"
rating and a 30 euro price target
OSRAM - Citigroup cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -2.7 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March retail sales down 2.3 pct m/m, up 3.5 pct y/y.
German April jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally
adjusted jobless number seen down 13,000, unemployment rate seen
unchanged at 6.4 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9099 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Kirsti Knolle)