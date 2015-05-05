FRANKFURT May 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
INFINEON
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The auto and industrial chipmaker again raised its revenues
and profit predictions for the year, partly thanks to the weak
euro, an increase in demand for its security chips and the
consolidation of recently acquired International Rectifier.
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The sportswear company posted better-than-expected first
quarter sales growth on Tuesday, helped by a strong rise in its
running and fashion units as well as a recovery of its
struggling North America business.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The Pimco Total Return Fund, launched by Bill Gross, has
lost its title as the world's biggest bond mutual fund,
following two years of withdrawals.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher
Russia's government is planning to introduce measures to
reduce the risk of rouble volatility for foreign auto makers
which have localised their production in the country, Kommersant
newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.
Separately, Volkswagen said it was creating a commercial
vehicles group to align its truck divisions MAN and Scania,
pushing its long-standing ambition to become Europe's largest
truck manufacturer.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Lufthansa posted a smaller operating loss in the first
quarter, but said further action was needed to lower costs,
especially in light of a rising pension burden and staff-related
expenses.
METRO
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The retailer reported an acceleration in group sales growth
in its fiscal second quarter as a recovery in Europe helped its
core cash-and-carry and consumer-electronics businesses.
SYMRISE
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The fragrance and flavours maker posted a 47 percent jump in
quarterly core earnings, helped by the takeover of pet food
flavouring company Diana and demand for products of its Scent
and Care as well as Flavor and Nutrition units.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company named former Freescale Semiconductor finance
chief Alan Campbell as a non-executive director.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The biotech company reported a jump in its first-quarter
EBIT thanks to one-off effects relating to its drug candidate
MOR202.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The vacuum technology group reported an 8.5 percent increase
in sales and an EBIT margin of 15.4 percent.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The company on Monday said it had expanded its relationship
with China's BGI to provide its Ingenuity Variant Analysis in
integrated bioinformatics for all customers of BGI's sequencing
services.
Separately, Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 6
percent at $70 million.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1 percent higher
Telefonica Deutschland reported a 5.7 percent rise in first
quarter core profit helped by a rise in subscribers for its
mobile data services and the benefits of the acquisition of
E-Plus.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company late on Monday reported a 12-percent decline in
first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) to 11.2 million euros
on sales of 24.1 million.
DEUTZ
Indicated unchanged
The company said its 2015 revenue would fall by 10 percent
after customers bought more engines in 2014 ahead of the
introduction of new emissions standards, but its EBIT margin
excluding on-offs would improve slightly to about 3 percent.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The real estate group reported first-quarter funds from
operations (FFO) of 6.6 million euros, and forecast an 8-10
percent increase in 2015 rents and FFO.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
The e-commerce company reported that the loan portfolio
value of its investments has risen by 2.0 billion euros ($2.23
billion) since its initial public offering last October, due in
part to its push into online takeaway food delivery.
WINDELN.DE
No indication available
Shares in the German baby product retailer will start
trading on May 6, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Monday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
VOLKSWAGEN - 4.80 eur/ordinary shr, 4.86
eur/preferred shr dividend proposed
DELTICOM - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from
"equal weight", cuts price target to 148 euros from 151 euros
E.ON - SocGen lowers to "hold" from "buy"
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - UBS raises to "buy" from
"neutral", raises target price to 82 euros
HANNOVER RE - Jefferies starts with
"underperform", target price of 77 euros
MTU AERO ENGINES - UBS cuts to "sell" from
"neutral", cuts target price to 82 euros
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - HSBC revises rating to "hold"
from "neutral", lifts price target to 47.5 euros from 46 euros
TALANX - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from
"equal weight"
BAUER - HSBC revises rating to "reduce" from
"underweight"
DEUTZ - HSBC revises rating to "buy" from
"overweight"
WACKER NEUSON - HSBC revises rating to "reduce"
from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.26 pct, S&P 500 +0.29 pct, Nasdaq
+0.23 pct at Monday's close.
The Japanese markets are closed due to a public holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
