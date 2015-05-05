FRANKFURT May 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

INFINEON

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The auto and industrial chipmaker again raised its revenues and profit predictions for the year, partly thanks to the weak euro, an increase in demand for its security chips and the consolidation of recently acquired International Rectifier.

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The sportswear company posted better-than-expected first quarter sales growth on Tuesday, helped by a strong rise in its running and fashion units as well as a recovery of its struggling North America business.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The Pimco Total Return Fund, launched by Bill Gross, has lost its title as the world's biggest bond mutual fund, following two years of withdrawals.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher

Russia's government is planning to introduce measures to reduce the risk of rouble volatility for foreign auto makers which have localised their production in the country, Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Separately, Volkswagen said it was creating a commercial vehicles group to align its truck divisions MAN and Scania, pushing its long-standing ambition to become Europe's largest truck manufacturer.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Lufthansa posted a smaller operating loss in the first quarter, but said further action was needed to lower costs, especially in light of a rising pension burden and staff-related expenses.

METRO

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The retailer reported an acceleration in group sales growth in its fiscal second quarter as a recovery in Europe helped its core cash-and-carry and consumer-electronics businesses.

SYMRISE

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The fragrance and flavours maker posted a 47 percent jump in quarterly core earnings, helped by the takeover of pet food flavouring company Diana and demand for products of its Scent and Care as well as Flavor and Nutrition units.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company named former Freescale Semiconductor finance chief Alan Campbell as a non-executive director.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The biotech company reported a jump in its first-quarter EBIT thanks to one-off effects relating to its drug candidate MOR202.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The vacuum technology group reported an 8.5 percent increase in sales and an EBIT margin of 15.4 percent.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The company on Monday said it had expanded its relationship with China's BGI to provide its Ingenuity Variant Analysis in integrated bioinformatics for all customers of BGI's sequencing services.

Separately, Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 6 percent at $70 million.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1 percent higher

Telefonica Deutschland reported a 5.7 percent rise in first quarter core profit helped by a rise in subscribers for its mobile data services and the benefits of the acquisition of E-Plus.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company late on Monday reported a 12-percent decline in first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) to 11.2 million euros on sales of 24.1 million.

DEUTZ

Indicated unchanged

The company said its 2015 revenue would fall by 10 percent after customers bought more engines in 2014 ahead of the introduction of new emissions standards, but its EBIT margin excluding on-offs would improve slightly to about 3 percent.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The real estate group reported first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of 6.6 million euros, and forecast an 8-10 percent increase in 2015 rents and FFO.

ROCKET INTERNET

The e-commerce company reported that the loan portfolio value of its investments has risen by 2.0 billion euros ($2.23 billion) since its initial public offering last October, due in part to its push into online takeaway food delivery.

WINDELN.DE

Shares in the German baby product retailer will start trading on May 6, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Monday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

VOLKSWAGEN - 4.80 eur/ordinary shr, 4.86 eur/preferred shr dividend proposed

DELTICOM - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight", cuts price target to 148 euros from 151 euros

E.ON - SocGen lowers to "hold" from "buy"

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral", raises target price to 82 euros

HANNOVER RE - Jefferies starts with "underperform", target price of 77 euros

MTU AERO ENGINES - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral", cuts target price to 82 euros

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - HSBC revises rating to "hold" from "neutral", lifts price target to 47.5 euros from 46 euros

TALANX - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight"

BAUER - HSBC revises rating to "reduce" from "underweight"

DEUTZ - HSBC revises rating to "buy" from "overweight"

WACKER NEUSON - HSBC revises rating to "reduce" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.26 pct, S&P 500 +0.29 pct, Nasdaq +0.23 pct at Monday's close.

The Japanese markets are closed due to a public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

