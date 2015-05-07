BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday,
according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The chemicals group agreed to sell parts of its
pharmaceutical ingredients business to Swiss drug contract
manufacturer Siegfried Holding for 270 million euros ($306
million), including assumed debt.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 1 percent higher
The company reported a bigger than expected rise in
first-quarter core profit helped by demand for its products in
Eastern Europe.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Commerzbank's investment banking division saw a 40 increase
in operating profit in the first quarter, driven primarily by a
surge in debt and currency trading.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German automotive supplier raised its sales guidance for
2015 on strengthening auto demand in core European markets and
foreign-exchange rate effects.
E.ON
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Germany's largest utility posted another weak set of
quarterly results, burdened by its ailing power plant business
which it plans to spin off to focus on more promising areas such
as renewables and power grids.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The cement maker posted a 29 percent rise in core earnings
in the first quarter as it benefited from a recovery of the
construction industry in North America and the United Kingdom.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The consumer goods group posted a smaller-than-expected
increase in first-quarter operating profit, reflecting more
challenging conditions in several regions, in particular in
eastern Europe.
LANXESS
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The world's largest synthetic rubber maker said its 2015
earnings prospects had brightened, helped by lower raw material
costs, a strong U.S. dollar and recent cost-cutting measures.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The reinsurer's net profit fell by less than expected to 790
million euros in the first quarter, helped by low damage claims
and the weakness of the euro.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, which owns almost 2 percent
of RWE, has written to RWE's supervisory board demanding an exit
from coal power, Manager Magazin reported, citing a spokeswoman
for the fund.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The industrial group fell short of market expectations with
a 5 percent drop in quarterly industrial profit as an
unexpectedly weak result at its digital factory unit compounded
problems at its energy operations.
AAREAL
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The bank affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting
quarterly operating profit that was in line with expectations.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The publisher said classified ads lifted its first-quarter
results and stuck to its forecast of moderate growth in sales
and profits for this year.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The building services firm said it would issue a forecast
for the year once a leadership change has been completed. It
already published preliminary results on April 22 and issued its
fifth profit warning in under a year.
EVONIK
No indication available
CVC placed 22 million shares in Evonik at 31.85 euros
apiece.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Fraport said it was unclear if and when a deal to operate 14
Greek regional airports in tourist destinations would be
completed, after reporting slightly better than expected first
quarter results.
KION
No indication available
The forklift truck maker said orders for trucks in Europe
helped lift first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation (EBITA) by 7 percent to 93.4 million euros
($105.95 million), in line with forecasts.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
The steel distributor's adjusted core profit fell by almost
two thirds in the first quarter, and the company said on
Thursday its goal of increasing core profit over the full year
now looked "very ambitious".
METRO
Indicated 4.8 percent lower
German investment group Haniel said on Thursday
it had successfully placed 16.25 million shares in retailer
Metro.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The media group reported a 9 percent increase in
first-quarter core earnings on the back of a positive economic
and industry environment in its German-speaking markets, where
it managed to grow its television advertising revenues.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 1 percent higher
The defence group swung to an operating profit of 22 million
euros, a tad above consensus.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The hospitals operator said it expected EBITDA of between
145 million and 155 million euros as it reported first quarter
results.
RTL
No indication available
The broadcaster reported a 1.6 percent rise in its first
quarter core profit, helped by growing advertising revenue in
its most important market Germany.
STADA
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The generic drug maker posted a 19 percent decline in
quarterly core profit and said it expected a substantial decline
in full-year adjusted EBITDA.
SIXT LEASING
No indication available
The leasing business of Sixt set the issue price
for its initial public offering at 20 euros per share.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ADIDAS - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
E.ON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
BILFINGER - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
CTS EVENTIM - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEONI - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
TALANX - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
BIOTEST - dividend of 0.60 eur/ordinary
share, 0.66 eur/preference share proposed
COMDIRECT - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
HAMBORNER REIT - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
ALLIANZ - dividend 6.85 eur/shr
HANNOVER RE - dividend 4.25 eur/shr
FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend of 0.77 eur/preference
share, 0.76 eur/ordinary share
HOCHTIEF - dividend 1.90 eur/shr
MAN - dividend 3.07 eur/shr
PUMA - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ALSTRIA OFFICE - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
TAKKT AG - dividend 0.32 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "hold"
from "buy", with a 160 euro price target
INFINEON - HSBC raises the stock to "buy" from
"hold"
WIRECARD - HSBC revises its rating to "buy" from
"overweight", lifts its price target to 47 from 42 euros
RATIONAL - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Thursday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial orders rose 0.9 percent in March,
less than expected.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
