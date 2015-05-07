BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The chemicals group agreed to sell parts of its pharmaceutical ingredients business to Swiss drug contract manufacturer Siegfried Holding for 270 million euros ($306 million), including assumed debt.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 1 percent higher

The company reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter core profit helped by demand for its products in Eastern Europe.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Commerzbank's investment banking division saw a 40 increase in operating profit in the first quarter, driven primarily by a surge in debt and currency trading.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German automotive supplier raised its sales guidance for 2015 on strengthening auto demand in core European markets and foreign-exchange rate effects.

E.ON

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany's largest utility posted another weak set of quarterly results, burdened by its ailing power plant business which it plans to spin off to focus on more promising areas such as renewables and power grids.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The cement maker posted a 29 percent rise in core earnings in the first quarter as it benefited from a recovery of the construction industry in North America and the United Kingdom.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The consumer goods group posted a smaller-than-expected increase in first-quarter operating profit, reflecting more challenging conditions in several regions, in particular in eastern Europe.

LANXESS

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The world's largest synthetic rubber maker said its 2015 earnings prospects had brightened, helped by lower raw material costs, a strong U.S. dollar and recent cost-cutting measures.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The reinsurer's net profit fell by less than expected to 790 million euros in the first quarter, helped by low damage claims and the weakness of the euro.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, which owns almost 2 percent of RWE, has written to RWE's supervisory board demanding an exit from coal power, Manager Magazin reported, citing a spokeswoman for the fund.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The industrial group fell short of market expectations with a 5 percent drop in quarterly industrial profit as an unexpectedly weak result at its digital factory unit compounded problems at its energy operations.

AAREAL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The bank affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting quarterly operating profit that was in line with expectations.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The publisher said classified ads lifted its first-quarter results and stuck to its forecast of moderate growth in sales and profits for this year.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The building services firm said it would issue a forecast for the year once a leadership change has been completed. It already published preliminary results on April 22 and issued its fifth profit warning in under a year.

EVONIK

No indication available

CVC placed 22 million shares in Evonik at 31.85 euros apiece.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Fraport said it was unclear if and when a deal to operate 14 Greek regional airports in tourist destinations would be completed, after reporting slightly better than expected first quarter results.

KION

No indication available

The forklift truck maker said orders for trucks in Europe helped lift first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) by 7 percent to 93.4 million euros ($105.95 million), in line with forecasts.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

The steel distributor's adjusted core profit fell by almost two thirds in the first quarter, and the company said on Thursday its goal of increasing core profit over the full year now looked "very ambitious".

METRO

Indicated 4.8 percent lower

German investment group Haniel said on Thursday it had successfully placed 16.25 million shares in retailer Metro.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The media group reported a 9 percent increase in first-quarter core earnings on the back of a positive economic and industry environment in its German-speaking markets, where it managed to grow its television advertising revenues.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1 percent higher

The defence group swung to an operating profit of 22 million euros, a tad above consensus.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The hospitals operator said it expected EBITDA of between 145 million and 155 million euros as it reported first quarter results.

RTL

No indication available

The broadcaster reported a 1.6 percent rise in its first quarter core profit, helped by growing advertising revenue in its most important market Germany.

STADA

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The generic drug maker posted a 19 percent decline in quarterly core profit and said it expected a substantial decline in full-year adjusted EBITDA.

SIXT LEASING

No indication available

The leasing business of Sixt set the issue price for its initial public offering at 20 euros per share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADIDAS - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

E.ON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

BILFINGER - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

CTS EVENTIM - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

LEONI - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

TALANX - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

BIOTEST - dividend of 0.60 eur/ordinary share, 0.66 eur/preference share proposed

COMDIRECT - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

HAMBORNER REIT - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

ALLIANZ - dividend 6.85 eur/shr

HANNOVER RE - dividend 4.25 eur/shr

FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend of 0.77 eur/preference share, 0.76 eur/ordinary share

HOCHTIEF - dividend 1.90 eur/shr

MAN - dividend 3.07 eur/shr

PUMA - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

ALSTRIA OFFICE - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

TAKKT AG - dividend 0.32 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy", with a 160 euro price target

INFINEON - HSBC raises the stock to "buy" from "hold"

WIRECARD - HSBC revises its rating to "buy" from "overweight", lifts its price target to 47 from 42 euros

RATIONAL - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Thursday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial orders rose 0.9 percent in March, less than expected.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

