FRANKFURT May 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Syntenga rejected an unsolicited offer from Monsanto to acquire the company at 449 Swiss francs per share, saying it fundamentally undervalued Syngenta's prospects.

BASF and U.S. petrochemicals group Dow Chemical could be among possible alternative bidders for all or parts of Syngenta, a source told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

A key Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives is calling for a public hearing to vet a request by Deutsche Bank to continue managing retirement accounts, after one of its units pleaded guilty to manipulating interest rates last month.

Separately, advisory firm ISS has recommended Deutsche Bank investors vote against approval of the actions of its management board, citing the bank's failings in the Libor rate-rigging scandal and its co-CEO's involvement in a fraud investigation, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The United Auto Workers said on Thursday it wants to enter new talks with Volkswagen AG about recognising the union as collective bargaining agent for workers at the German automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

BILFINGER

Indicated 2.6 pct lower

Bilfinger has become the first international company to disclose to Brazil that it may have paid bribes as it seeks leniency under a new anti-corruption law, Comptroller General Valdir Simão said on Thursday.

Separately, the company said human error was partly to blame for repeated profit warnings at the German engineering services firm over the past year but denied on Thursday there were systematic failures of corporate governance.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 1.9 pct higher

The forklift truck maker posted first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 42.3 million euros, compared with a 43 million average analyst forecast. Poll:

PUMA

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Q1 report due. The sporting goods maker already published preliminary results on Wednesday and warned its profit would be lower than expected this year.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DMG MORI SEIKI - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

WACKER CHEMIE - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

ADIDAS - dividend 1.50 eur/shr

E.ON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 0.75 eur/shr

BILFINGER - dividend 2.00 eur/shr

CTS EVENTIM - dividend 0.40 eur/shr

LEONI - dividend 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

TALANX - dividend 1.25 eur/shr

BIOTEST - dividend of 0.60 eur/ordinary share, 0.66 eur/preference share

COMDIRECT - dividend 0.40 eur/shr

HAMBORNER REIT - dividend 0.40 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.45 pct, S&P 500 +0.38 pct, Nasdaq +0.53 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.45 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial output -0.5 pct, compared with +0.4 pct m/m Reuters poll.

German March seasonally adjusted trade surplus at 19.3 billion euros, compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for 19.7 billion. Seasonally adjusted exports +1.2 pct m/m, imports +2.4 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8915 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)