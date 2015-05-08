BRIEF-Laguna Resorts & Hotels says qtrly net profit 110 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue decreased by baht 296 million as compared to the same period last year
FRANKFURT May 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Syntenga rejected an unsolicited offer from Monsanto to acquire the company at 449 Swiss francs per share, saying it fundamentally undervalued Syngenta's prospects.
BASF and U.S. petrochemicals group Dow Chemical could be among possible alternative bidders for all or parts of Syngenta, a source told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
A key Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives is calling for a public hearing to vet a request by Deutsche Bank to continue managing retirement accounts, after one of its units pleaded guilty to manipulating interest rates last month.
Separately, advisory firm ISS has recommended Deutsche Bank investors vote against approval of the actions of its management board, citing the bank's failings in the Libor rate-rigging scandal and its co-CEO's involvement in a fraud investigation, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The United Auto Workers said on Thursday it wants to enter new talks with Volkswagen AG about recognising the union as collective bargaining agent for workers at the German automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
BILFINGER
Indicated 2.6 pct lower
Bilfinger has become the first international company to disclose to Brazil that it may have paid bribes as it seeks leniency under a new anti-corruption law, Comptroller General Valdir Simão said on Thursday.
Separately, the company said human error was partly to blame for repeated profit warnings at the German engineering services firm over the past year but denied on Thursday there were systematic failures of corporate governance.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 1.9 pct higher
The forklift truck maker posted first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 42.3 million euros, compared with a 43 million average analyst forecast. Poll:
PUMA
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Q1 report due. The sporting goods maker already published preliminary results on Wednesday and warned its profit would be lower than expected this year.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DMG MORI SEIKI - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER CHEMIE - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
ADIDAS - dividend 1.50 eur/shr
E.ON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
BILFINGER - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
CTS EVENTIM - dividend 0.40 eur/shr
LEONI - dividend 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
TALANX - dividend 1.25 eur/shr
BIOTEST - dividend of 0.60 eur/ordinary share, 0.66 eur/preference share
COMDIRECT - dividend 0.40 eur/shr
HAMBORNER REIT - dividend 0.40 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.45 pct, S&P 500 +0.38 pct, Nasdaq +0.53 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.45 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial output -0.5 pct, compared with +0.4 pct m/m Reuters poll.
German March seasonally adjusted trade surplus at 19.3 billion euros, compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for 19.7 billion. Seasonally adjusted exports +1.2 pct m/m, imports +2.4 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8915 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)
