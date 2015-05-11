FRANKFURT May 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Advisory firm ISS has recommended that BMW shareholders vote
against the appointment of outgoing chief executive Norbert
Reithofer as chairman of the carmaker's supervisory board,
newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Tank & Rast, which is 50-percent owned by RREEF, a real
estate and infrastructure-focused unit of Deutsche Bank, is
going to be sold before the summer break in a potential 3.5
billion euro ($3.90 billion) deal, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported on Monday, citing financial sources. A public listing
of the company is no longer an option, it added.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
German trade union Verdi on Saturday called for further
strikes at Deutsche Post after talks over a new wage agreement
broke down.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) tried to spy on
Siemens with the help of German intelligence, Bild am Sonntag
reported.
Separately sources told Reuters that Siemens is set to
secure unconditional EU approval for its $7.6 billion bid for
U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Wolfgang Reitzle, who was named in media reports as a
potential Volkswagen supervisory board candidate, told daily
Handelsblatt it was his duty to successfully conclude the
"exciting project" of merging Holcim and Lafarge
as Holcim chairman, when asked whether he was
available for the position of VW chairman.
CARMAKERS
German car companies may need help to compete with a wealthy
field of bidders for Nokia's high-tech mapping unit
HERE, as the entry of technology company Uber into the fray
signals interest from deep-pocketed Silicon Valley players,
bankers and executives close to the deal said.
AIRBUS, MTU AERO ENGINES
Airbus indicated 6 percent lower in Frankfurt
MTU indicated 6.2 percent lower
An Airbus A400M military transport plane crashed
outside Seville on Saturday, killing four test crew and
prompting Britain and Germany to ground Europe's new troop and
cargo carrier. MTU is part of a consortium that supplies the
engines.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 1 percent higher
The food-processing equipment maker lifted its 2015 guidance
for adjusted EBITDA and promised to keep dividends stable this
year, following a ramping-up of its job- and cost-cutting
targets.
TALANX
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The insurer posted a 16 percent rise in net profit to 251
million euros in the first quarter, soundly beating expectations
despite losses from storms and the crash of the Germanwings
flight, aided in part by currency effects.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chief Executive and acting Finance Chief Manfred Bender told
Boersen-Zeitung his company was ready for a large acquisition.
QSC
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The Internet service company reported first-quarter EBITDA
of 9.1 million euros, down from 13.4 million last year, broadly
in line with the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.
Poll:
CAPITAL STAGE AG
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
The company has made a binding offer for the acquisition of
Prokon Regenerative Energien GmbH.
Separately, German utility EnBW will also submit
an offer that will value Prokon at at least 500 million euros,
business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.
EX-DIVIDEND
DMG MORI SEIKI - dividend 0.55 eur/shr
WACKER CHEMIE - dividend 1.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRAPORT - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce",
raises price target to 56 euros from 52 euros
XING - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy";
raises target price to 160 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.25 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8963 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)