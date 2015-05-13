BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by the weak euro and its U.S. operations.

RWE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Germany's largest power producer reported a 5.1-percent decline in quarterly operating profit, hit by falling earnings at its power generation unit which faces ongoing competition from solar and wind power.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The real estate group stuck to its profit and sales guidance after posting higher earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first quarter.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company said Frankfurt airport cargo was up 0.8 percent in April.

KION

No indication available

The forklift truck maker last month made a final offer for Japanese peer UniCarriers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing the source of the information.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate company said its first quarter FFO I improved 25.4 percent to 51.4 million euros.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The steelmaker swung to a net profit of 33 million euros in the first quarter from a loss of 13 million a year ago as its restructuring took hold.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group said its first-quarter EBIT increased 6.3 percent to 22.5 million euros. It confirmed its full year guidance.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q1 results due. The company already published preliminary results on May 6.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The mobile phone company said its first-quarter EBITDA jumped 31 percent to 26.9 million euros. The group expects 2015 EBITDA to come to 95-100 million euros.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The group said its first-quarter EBITDA improved 61 percent to 9.8 million euros.

LPKF

Indicated 3 percent lower

The company warned that its 2015 targets had become very ambitious after its order intake dropped by almost half in the first quarter.

NORDEX

Indicated unchanged

The wind turbine maker said operating profit rose by 17.3 percent in the first quarter, boosted by strong demand in its key market Europe.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

Germany's largest solar company narrowed its operating loss in the first quarter, boosted by deep cost cuts following years of weak demand in its main market Europe.

WIRECARD

Indicated 2 percent higher

The company affirmed its 2015 guidance for EBITDA of 210-230 million euros.

BAUER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company reported its first-quarter net loss widened to 8.6 million euros and affirmed its guidance.

CAPITAL STAGE, ENBW

Capital Stage indicated 1.3 percent higher

No indication available for EnBW

EnBW said on Tuesday it has been named preferred bidder for insolvent wind farm operator Prokon. Capital Stage said it was no longer part of the tendering process.

DELTICOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company published its first-quarter financial report, affirming preliminary results released on May 5.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after posting an 18 percent increase in first-quarter funds from operations.

GFK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The market researcher affirmed its guidance for 2015 after first-quarter operating profit rose 16 percent.

HHLA

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The port logistics firm said it expected to post flat 2015 EBIT after its first-quarter figure rose 9.3 percent.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The real estate firm raised its offer for two Scandinavian property firms to 10.85 Nowegian crowns and 15.85 Swedish crowns per share.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated unchanged

The company said it expected its 2015 adjusted EBIT to continue to grow faster than sales, reaching about 90 million euros, after reporting first-quarter results.

SCHALTBAU

Indicated unchanged

Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary results on April 24, saying its quarterly EBIT rose to 8.4 million euros.

STROEER MEDIA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Stroeer reported its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 2.4 million euros from 6.9 million a year earlier.

ZEAL NETWORK

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after its first-quarter net profit jumped to 9.5 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BMW - 2.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

LANXESS - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ELRINGKLINGER AG - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

SOFTWARE AG - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

BRAAS MONIER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE - 2.01 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

K+S - dividend 0.90 eur/shr

LINDE - dividend 3.15 eur/shr

HUGO BOSS - dividend 3.62 eur/shr

KION - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

KLOECKNER & CO - dividend 0.20 eur/shr

RHEINMETALL - dividend 0.30 eur/shr

SYMRISE - dividend 0.75 eur/shr

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - dividend 0.24 eur/shr

GRENKELEASING - dividend 1.10 eur/shr

SHW - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - Barclays cuts the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight", lower its price target to 115 from 132 euros

KRONES - Berenberg cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold", raises its price target to 88.60 from 72 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter of 2015 as foreign trade weighed on Europe's largest economy, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Separately, German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European countries rose by 0.3 percent year-on-year in April and fell by 0.1 percent month-on-month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary estimates.

Also, April wholesale prices +0.4 pct m/m, -0.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle)