FRANKFURT May 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open up 0.6 percent on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Pimco's global equities Chief Investment Officer Virginie
Maisonneuve is leaving the bond powerhouse, it said on Thursday,
less than a year and a half after she was hired.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated flat
German labour union Verdi has called on workers at Deutsche
Post to continue walkouts on Friday ahead of a next round of
negotiations scheduled for May 20 and 21.
AIRBUS
No indication available
India's defence procurement agency has cleared the purchase
of 56 transport planes from Europe's Airbus in collaboration
with local partner Tata Sons in a deal worth an estimated $1.9
billion, a defence ministry source said on Thursday.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Germany's
defence ministry has decided to buy MEADS, the successor to the
Patriot missile defence system from MBDA, a joint venture of
Airbus, BAE Systems and Finmeccanica
.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated flat
A bomb threat and an unattended suitcase prompted German
broadcaster ProSieben to stop the finale of model competition
show Germany's Next Topmodel and evacuate thousands of people
from the event's venue on Thursday.
STABILUS
Indicated up 3.9 percent
Issues Q2 results and 2015 profit guidance.
SURTECO
Indicated up 0.9 percent
Surteco says group sales rose 4 percent in the first quarter
and confirms its outlook for organic growth in both strategic
businesses for the full year.
MVV ENERGIE
Indicated up 0.4 percent
German local utility MVV Energie cut its full-year profit
forecast, blaming mild winter temperatures as well as
operational delays at new plants in Britain.
SUEDWESTDEUTSCHE SALZWERKE AG
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Expects 2015 revenue to grow 15-30 pct
AIS AG
No indication available
The environmental services and equipment company said it
recorded no sales in the first quarter of 2015 and posted a 43
million euro loss.
BVB
No indication available
Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary
results on May 11.
SOLARWORLD
No indication available
Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary
results on April 27.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DUERR - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SIEMENS - Jefferies raises price target to 105
euros from 100 euros, rating 'buy'
SALZGITTER - S&P Capital IQ raises target to 30
euros from 23.20 euros, rating 'sell'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.08 pct, Nasdaq
+1.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei up 0.67 pct at 0504 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
