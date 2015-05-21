FRANKFURT May 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Greece cannot make an upcoming payment to the International Monetary Fund on June 5 unless foreign lenders disburse more aid, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday, the latest warning from Athens it is on the verge of default.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank reshuffled its management board late on Wednesday, consolidating restructuring authority under co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain while bidding farewell to its retail banking head Rainer Neske.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Post and labour union Verdi are due to hold a second day of talks to resolve a row over pay and conditions.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 2 percent lower

Annual press conference.

NORDEX

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

Nordex said Chief Executive Officer Juergen Zeschky has requested to leave his post, citing personal reasons. He will be replaced by Lars Bondo Krogsgaard and a new management structure will be introduced, Nordex said.

VTG

Indicated xx percent xx

The railway logistics group affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 90 percent ot 83.6 million euros ($93 million).

JOYOU

Down 80 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Joyou said an extraordinary writedown may have caused a loss of more than half of registered share capital. Joyou said management is now to examining whether to file for insolvency proceedings.

WINDELN.DE

Up 5.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The online baby retailer said preliminary first-quarter figures showed revenues rose 87 percent to 35.6 million euros, and an adjusted loss before interest and tax of between 1.5 - 1.2 million euros.

SCHAEFFLER

Indicated xx percent xx

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

PFEIFFER VACUUM - 2.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

DRILLISCH - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

FREENET - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

UNITED INTERNET - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

SMA SOLAR - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

FRESENIUS - 0.44 eur/shr dividend

SAP - 1.10 eur/shr dividend

AAREAL - 1.20 eur/shr dividend

NORMA - 0.75 eur/shr dividend

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.35 eur/shr dividend

NEMETSCHEK - 1.60 eur/shr dividend

GRAMMER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.15 pct, S&P 500 -0.09 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.03 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May Markit flash PMIs due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing flash PMI seen at 52.3 pts, service flash PMI seen at 53.9 pts.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

