FRANKFURT May 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
BASF declared force majeure on a range of ethylene-oxide
based care-chemicals products due to technical problems at some
of its European production sites.
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
Daimler plans to spend more than 750 million euros ($834
million) to modernise its factory in Bremen, northern Germany,
and hire 500 people.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
Deutsche Bank shareholders delivered a stinging rebuke to
co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen on Thursday
with only 61 percent of them voting in favour of their 2014
performances at an annual general meeting.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Unannounced health checks for pilots would be one way to
reduce risk following the Germanwings plane crash in March,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing an
interview with the company's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Vestas's largest offshore wind turbine yet has been
made the preferred choice for a huge wind park in British waters
as the Danish firm strives to catch rival Siemens.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Audi intends to exercise an option in the next months to
take a stake in French chemicals firm Global Bioenergies
, which is developing a new biofuel, isooctane, Audi's
head of sustainable product development told Reuters.
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.1 percent lower
Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher
Hannover Re indicated 1.3 percent lower
Talanx indication not available
Labour talks due between insurers and union Verdi.
JOYOU
Frankfurt-listed shares down 56 pct
Chinese bathroom appliances maker Joyou, which is listed in
Frankfurt, said it would file for insolvency and had fired its
chief executive and chief operating officer.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
WESTGRUND - no dividend proposed
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.70 eur/shr dividend
proposed
AUDI - dividend of 4.80 eur/shr paid on May 6
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BANK - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - dividend 1.60 eur/shr
PFEIFFER VACUUM - dividend 2.65 eur/shr
DRILLISCH - dividend 1.70 eur/shr
FREENET - dividend 1.50 eur/shr
UNITED INTERNET - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 +0.23 pct, Nasdaq
+0.38 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Seasonally-adjusted data confirmed an earlier flash estimate
showing that German gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.3
percent on the quarter between January and March.
Also, German May Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate
seen at 108.3 vs 108.6, Current Conditions at 113.5 vs 113.9,
Expectations at 103.1 vs 103.5.
