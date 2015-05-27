FRANKFURT, MAY 27The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0542 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
U.S. officials said Deutsche Bank misstated its financial
accounts during the peak of the financial crisis and fined the
bank $55 million to settle the long-running probe into the
valuation of complex derivatives.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse said floor trading on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange on Wednesday would not resume before 11 Central
European Time, or 0900 GMT.
Trading on the Xetra electronic exchange remained intact.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated up 0.1 percent
Germany starts an auction of radio frequencies for mobile
phone network operators on Wednesday, hoping to fill state
coffers with billions of euros to help improve access to fast
broadband services in Europe's biggest economy.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Volkswagen's supercar maker Lamborghini will sign on
Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Italy's government to
produce a much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at its Sant'Agata
Bolognese plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
German defence group Rheinmetall is establishing a joint
venture with Polish armaments group PGZ to develop an armoured
fighting vehicle, it said on Tuesday, confirming a report in
German business daily Handelsblatt.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
German telecommunications company Drillisch DRIG.DE will
take over up to 301 shops and around 300 employees from
Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE, Telefonica Deutschland said on
Wednesday.
FIRSTEXTILE AG
Reports Q1 results
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BAYER - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE POST - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
AIRBUS - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
QSC AG - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER NEUSON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SGL CARBON - S&P Capital IQ cuts target to 13.50
euros, rating 'sell'
BILFINGER - HSBC cuts target to 37 euros from 44
euros, rating 'reduce'
TOMORROW FOCUS AG - HSBC raises to 'buy' from
'neutral, cuts target to 5.8 euros from 6.5 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 1 pct, S&P 500 1 pct, Nasdaq
1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei up 0.3 pct at 0449 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June GfK Consumer Sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen at
10.0 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
