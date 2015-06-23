FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.9 percent on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The lender may need more capital and may have a capital gap of up to 12 billion euros ($13.5 billion), Handelsblatt reports, citing analysts.

TELECOMS

Deutsche Telekom indicated 1 percent higher

No indication available for Telefonica Dtl

EU Commissioner Guenter Oettinger expects roaming charges for mobile phone calls and data in Europe to be abolished in 2017, Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper quoted him as saying.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1 percent higher

German prosecutors have pressed further charges against two former top executives of Porsche SE, a holding company, over their role in the firm's botched attempt to take over Volkswagen in 2008.

FERRATUM

No indication available

The group's shares join the small cap index SDAX, replacing Westgrund.

BUWOG AG

No indication available

The company increased its executive board in a step to boost growth.

ROCKET INTERNET

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The e-commerce investor plans to seek shareholders' permission to issue a convertible bond of up to 2 billion euros by June 2020 at its shareholder meeting today, according to the invitation to the event.

CBR FASHION HOLDING AG

The women's fashion group has set the price range for its initial public offering at between 14 and 18 euros, the company said on Monday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

ROCKET INTERNET - no dividend proposed

QIAGEN - no dividend proposed

CAPITAL STAGE - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIXT LEASING - Berenberg starts with "Buy" rating and target price of 22.40 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June Markit Flash PMIs due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.3 points, Service PMI seen at 53 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

