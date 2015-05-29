BRIEF-Bonduelle Q3 revenue rises to by 11.7% to 526.8 million euros
* Turnover for quarter 3 of FY 2016-2017 stands at EUR 526.8 million ($575.21 million), an increase of 11.7%
FRANKFURT May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German automaker is recalling 420,661 U.S. vehicles due to issues involving Takata Corp air bags, U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
Labour representatives at Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters called on Thursday for the resignation of co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain as Germany's largest lender prepares to slash jobs.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
No indication available
U.S. telecoms regulators are leaning toward rejecting a T-Mobile US Inc request that more airwaves be set aside for smaller wireless companies like itself to bid on during a government auction next year, according to people familiar with the matter.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Hungary's government has signed a letter of intent to buy electricity units and a further stake in Matrai Eromu, the country's second biggest power plant, from RWE, the government said in a statement on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Industrial group Siemens has resigned itself to never selling another gas turbine in its home country following Germany's switch to renewable energy, its chief executive said.
EVONIK
No indication available
Evonik said it will increase prices for its PMMA molding compounds.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said analysis of the crashed Airbus A400M black box revealed quality problems in final assembly. Software had been incorrectly installed on the Airbus A400M, Marwan told daily Handelsblatt.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German retailer completed a refinancing of its existing syndicated loan of 500 million euros.
GENERAL ANNUAL MEETING
FRAPORT - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
VTG - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
Salzgitter - 0.20 eur/shr dividend
GfK - 0.65 eur/shr dividend
LPKF - 0.12 eur/shr dividend
ANANLYSTS' VIEWS
FRAPORT - UBS cuts "NEUTRAL" from "BUY"
AAREAL BANK - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.2 pct.
Nikkei plus 0.1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April retail sales rose 1.7 percent m/m and were up 1.0 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
