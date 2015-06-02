FRANKFURT, June 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Shares indicated up 0.1 percent
Deutsche Bank's outgoing retail bank head Rainer Neske is
leaving without a payout, Handelsblatt newspaper reports.
MERCK KGaA's
Shares indicated unchanged
The head of Merck KGaA's healthcare division said she
expected its cancer drug avelumab, jointly developed with Pfizer
, to be among the first two or three to market in a field
of immunotherapy pharmaceuticals that harness the power of the
immune system in a range of cancer types.
MANZ
Shares indicated up 0.2 percent
Tech firm Manz AG buys Kleo Halbleitertechnik Gmbh from
Zeiss Group for an undiclosed sum.
SALZGITTER
Shares indicated down 0.6 percent.
Salzgitter launches bond worth up to eur 170 million euros
convertible into up to 3.550.457 underlying shares, representing
approximately 5.9 percent of current share capital.
DOUGLAS (Unlisted)
Private equity group CVC Capital Partners is to buy
perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas from U.S. buyout firm
Advent. Douglas had planned an IPO but after an updated offer
from CVC, it decided this was best for the company.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ZALANDO
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - RBC raises price taret to 174 euros
from 150 euros
HANNOVER RE <HNRGn.DE - RBC raises price target to 73 euros
from 65 euros
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - Berenberg raises price
target to 21 euros from 17 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.2 pct,
Nasdaq plus 0.3 pct.
Nikkei minus 0.1 pct at 4:52 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May unemployment due at 0755 GMT. Seen down 10
million to 2.762 billion, or a steady 6.4 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Thomas Atkins)