FRANKFURT, June 3 he DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

Monetary policy meeting and press conference due.

GREECE

Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the cash-strapped country runs out of money.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Soccer sponsors including Adidas welcomed the resignation of FIFA President Sepp Blatter, but some sponsors said they expected FIFA to do more to clean up its act.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Investors yanked another $2.7 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in May, their 25th straight month of withdrawals, but less than half the previous month's pace.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

Carmakers reported U.S. car sales figures for May late on Tuesday. Monthly vehicle sales at BMW were up 4.7 percent, at Mercedes up 11.1 percent and at Volkswagen up 8 percent.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The automotive supplier said it aimed to expand capacity at its tyre factory in Hefei, China, and invest more than 250 million euros in the site.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1 percent higher

The lender aims to launch three technology innovation labs in Berlin, London and California this year designed to accelerate development of so-called fintech firms that could aid the banking sector and its clients, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's Deutsche Post on Tuesday rejected an offer from its workers to scrap a demand for higher pay as a concession in a dispute over pay and conditions that has already led to a number of strikes.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.1 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.2 percent higher

Europe's electricity tariffs should include more fixed-price elements to reflect the increasing share of power from renewables, which have mainly fixed capital costs and few operating costs, the utilities trade group chiefs said.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Austrian construction company Porr has agreed with Germany's Bilfinger to buy their Polish unit Bilfinger Infrastructure S.A. for 21.5 million euros ($24.05 million).

METRO

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Hudson's Bay Co is setting its sights on the overseas market, the Canadian department store operator's new chief executive said on Tuesday, but declined to comment about the company's discussions to buy German chain Kaufhof.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STADA - 0.66 eur/shr dividend proposed

JENOPTIK - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

XING - 0.92 eur/shr dividend proposed

CEWE - 1.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

INDUS HOLDING - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

TOM TAILOR - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

METRO - HSBC raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 39 from 32 euros

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Nomura raises to "buy" from "neutral", lifts price target to 6 from 4.90 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.1 pct.

Nikkei minus 0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May final Markit Services PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.9. Composite PMI also due.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

