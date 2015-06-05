FRANKFURT, June 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Morningstar analysts said they had a "cautiously optimistic outlook" for Pimco's future but money exiting the firm's flagship fund nad its new leadership team remained huge concerns. The Pimco total Return Fund alone shed more than an estimated $180 billion in net assets between mid-2013 and May 2015. Total firm assets under management fell approximately 15 percent from $1.88 trillion as of September 2014 to $1.59 trillion as of March 2015.

German services union Verdi said it stood ready to declare an open-ended strike at any moment over pay and conditions after an offer deadline passed without a response from Deutsche Post.

Dish Network Corp and T-Mobile US Inc are discussing a deal to combine the second-largest satellite TV operator in the United States with the fourth-largest wireless carrier, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Reinsurance price declines slowed to a high single-digit percentage range for U.S. property-catastrophe contracts renewed in June, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said on Thursday. Prices had fallen by 15 percent on average over the last two years, it said.

Siemens has won an order from British utility Scottish Power to build more than 100 offshore wind turbines for the East Anglia One project, the first order for Siemens' new British factory in Hull.

Former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter was named as a member of an expert advisory panel that will oversee the bidding for a A$50 billion ($38.5 billion) deal to build Australia's fleet of next-generation stealth submarines in a move seen likely to be a boon for a Japanese consortium that is competing with ThyssenKrupp and a French contractor.

China has given Volkswagen a green light to raise its stake in a joint venture with its local partner, state-owned automaker FAW, the German company said on Thursday.

Vietnam is in talks with European and U.S. contractors to buy fighter jets, maritime patrol planes and unarmed drones, sources said. The previously unreported aircraft discussions have involved Swedish defence contractor Saab, European consortium Eurofighter, the defence wing of Airbus Group and U.S. firms Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing, said industry sources with direct knowledge of the talks.

Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay plans to make a binding bid for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof as soon as possible, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The company sold 419 residential properties in Berlin, generating a profit of more than 6 million euros, it said.

Dow Jones minus 0.9 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.8 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.8. percent.

Nikkei minus 0.1 percent.

German April industrial orders +1.4 pct m/m.

