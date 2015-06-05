FRANKFURT, June 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated down 0.8 percent
Morningstar analysts said they had a "cautiously optimistic
outlook" for Pimco's future but money exiting the firm's
flagship fund nad its new leadership team remained huge
concerns. The Pimco total Return Fund alone shed more than an
estimated $180 billion in net assets between mid-2013 and May
2015. Total firm assets under management fell approximately 15
percent from $1.88 trillion as of September 2014 to $1.59
trillion as of March 2015.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated down 0.7 percent
German services union Verdi said it stood ready to declare
an open-ended strike at any moment over pay and conditions after
an offer deadline passed without a response from Deutsche Post.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated down 0.6 percent
Dish Network Corp and T-Mobile US Inc are
discussing a deal to combine the second-largest satellite TV
operator in the United States with the fourth-largest wireless
carrier, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated down 0.5 percent
Reinsurance price declines slowed to a high single-digit
percentage range for U.S. property-catastrophe contracts renewed
in June, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said on Thursday.
Prices had fallen by 15 percent on average over the last two
years, it said.
SIEMENS
Indicated down 0.5 percent
Siemens has won an order from British utility Scottish Power
to build more than 100 offshore wind turbines for the East
Anglia One project, the first order for Siemens' new British
factory in Hull.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated down 0.6 percent
Former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter was named as
a member of an expert advisory panel that will oversee the
bidding for a A$50 billion ($38.5 billion) deal to build
Australia's fleet of next-generation stealth submarines in a
move seen likely to be a boon for a Japanese consortium that is
competing with ThyssenKrupp and a French
contractor.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated down 0.4 percent
China has given Volkswagen a green light to raise its stake
in a joint venture with its local partner, state-owned automaker
FAW, the German company said on Thursday.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Vietnam is in talks with European and U.S. contractors to
buy fighter jets, maritime patrol planes and unarmed drones,
sources said. The previously unreported aircraft discussions
have involved Swedish defence contractor Saab,
European consortium Eurofighter, the defence wing of Airbus
Group and U.S. firms Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing, said industry sources with direct knowledge of
the talks.
METRO
Indicated down 0.7 percent
Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay plans to make a
binding bid for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof as soon
as possible, according to a source familiar with the matter.
WESTGRUND
Indicated down 0.4 percent
The company sold 419 residential properties in Berlin,
generating a profit of more than 6 million euros, it said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.9 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.8
pct, Nasdaq minus 0.8. percent.
Nikkei minus 0.1 percent.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April industrial orders +1.4 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Georgina Prodhan)