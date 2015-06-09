BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
FRANKFURT, June 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GREECE
Greece proclaimed a new willingness to compromise with its international creditors on Monday, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that time was running out for a reform-for-aid deal to keep the country in the euro.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
China's consumer inflation eased while producer prices stayed stubbornly in deflation in May, bolstering the case for fiscal stimulus as the world's second-largest economy shrugs off monetary easing.
BASF
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The company said it would sell its global paper hydrous kaolin business to Imerys.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Trade union Verdi welcomed a leadership change at Germany's biggest lender, with a spokesman for Verdi telling Stuttgarter Zeitung that Deutsche's new Chief Executive John Cryan has excellent insights into the strategy for the coming years.
Separately, a former Deutsche Bank broker convicted in what prosecutors called the largest criminal tax fraud in history won a new trial on Monday after a U.S. appeals court concluded that a woman who lied to get on the jury had irreparably tainted the verdict.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Workers at Deutsche Post continue a strike that started on Monday. Chief Executive Frank Appel tells daily Bild he is prepared to resume negotiations with trade union Verdi.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The New York Post reports that Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges is not very interested in merging T-Mobile US with Dish Network.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Henkel and Coty Inc, both of which have personal care and cosmetics businesses, made binding offers to buy separate parts of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty businesses worth up to a total of $12 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Airlines have $3.7 billion of cash from ticket sales trapped in Venezuela because of currency controls in the South American country, the International Air Transport Association said on Monday.
Separately, Air France-KLM said it was considering following a move by Lufthansa to levy a charge on tickets booked via third parties as a way of increasing its per-ticket earnings.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The industrial group aims to strike an agreement over job cuts with organised labour this summer, the company's head of personnel, Janina Kugel, was cited a saying by newspaper Handelsblatt.
AIRBUS
No indication available
The German government has decided to buy the MEADS missile defense system built by European defense group MBDA and Lockheed Martin Corp, instead of the Patriot system built by Raytheon Co, a German government source said late Monday, confirming reports in German and U.S. media.
Separately, the chief executive of Airbus said some potential customers were more seriously studying its A380 super jumbo than before.
RTL GROUP
No indication available
The broadcaster is creating a team to expand its online video business, especially in North America, responding to a change in viewing habits away from traditional broadcasting to the Internet.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Sky Plc said it would pay minority shareholders of Sky Deutschland 6.68 euros per share in a squeeze-out.
WASHTEC
No indication available
The company raised its full-year guidance, saying it now aimed for a revenue increase of more than 5 percent, excluding currency effects.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BRENNTAG - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
EVOTEC - no dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
IPO
German women's fashion group CBR said it planned to launch an initial public offering this year.
GERMAN RETAIL
Thailand's largest retail conglomerate Central Group said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in three luxury department stores in Germany from Europe's property firm Signa Group as part of its foreign expansion.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
