BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0601 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GREECE
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a new round of
late-night talks with the leaders of Germany and France and
agreed to intensify negotiations with Athens' creditors ahead of
a looming default at the end of the month.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
The World Bank on Wednesday cut its global growth outlook
for this year and urged countries to "fasten their seat belts"
as they adjust to lower commodity prices and a looming rise in
U.S. interest rates.
ADIDAS
Indicated unchanged
Nike Inc won an eight-year merchandising and
marketing contract with the National Basketball Association,
replacing Adidas as its exclusive apparel provider and making it
the first athletic apparel company to have its logo appear on
team uniforms.
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The luxury automaker on Wednesday unveiled its new flagship
sedan, the 7-series, touting the car's digital prowess more than
the number of cylinders and repositioning the sportscar brand
for an era of low emissions.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Mercedes-Benz Cars Capital Markets Day due.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Labour strikes at Deutsche Post continue. Rival Hermes told
daily Handelsblatt it was winning new business thanks to the
walkouts at Deutsche Post.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated unchanged
The company sees no negative effects on business from the
merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge, Chief Executive Bernd
Scheifele said.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Business Standard quoted the chief of Thyssen's India
business as saying the company would like participate in the
indigenous manufacture of submarines and is in discussion with
public sector and private shipyards.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Sales at the carmaker's core division fell 5.9 percent in
May, the seventh decline in eight months, VW said.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Passenger volume at Frankfurt airport rose 5.4 percent in
May, Fraport said.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The clothing retailer entered a joint venture with Canadian
distribution company The Mercer House.
SILTRONIC
No indication available
Shares in the world's third-largest maker of the silicon
wafers used in semiconductor chips will be priced at 30 euros
each, the company said on Wednesday. The shares are due to start
trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday.
SLM SOLUTIONS
No indication available
Deutsche Bank said it was placing up to 1.95 mln shares in
SLM Solutions on behalf of funds controlled by DPE Deutsche
Private Equity.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HHLA - 0.52 eur/shr dividend proposed
SCHALTBAU - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
KUKA - dividend 0.40 eur/shr
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
RIB SOFTWARE - dividend 0.16 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 1.3 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.2 pct,
Nasdaq plus 1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei plus 1.7 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
