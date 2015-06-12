FRANKFURT, June 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

The German government is holding "concrete consultations" on what to do in the case of a bankruptcy of the Greek state, German newspaper Bild said, citing several people familiar with the matter. [D:nL5N0YX4N0]

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Dish Network Corp is in talks to hire banks that will provide between $10 billion and $15 billion in debt to finance the cash portion of its bid for T-Mobile US Inc , which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

A French prosecutor on Thursday formally opened a criminal inquiry into the Germanwings plane crash in March that killed 150 people to investigate whether mistakes were made in monitoring the psychological health of the co-pilot.

AIRBUS

Down 0.7 percent in Frankfurt trade

Planemaker Airbus will decide around the end of 2015 on how to revamp its A380 super jumbo, Chief Executive Thomas Enders told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche. Enders also said he expected the U.S. air force to become the biggest customer for Airbus's A400M military transporter, despite a crash during a test flight last month that killed four people.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

The company said it would sell its infrastructure unit for around 20 million euros ($22.5 million), below the book value of about 25 million.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

The German fashion group, whose shares plunged earlier this week after warning on full-year earnings, said its first-half net profit declined by a third to 21.9 million euros.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 3.4 pct lower

The German ATM maker's management is not interested in the company being bought, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing its chief executive

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

HHLA - dividend 0.52 eur/shr

SCHALTBAU - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

