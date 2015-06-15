FRANKFURT, June 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

METRO

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Metro said it was selling its Galeria Kaufhof chain to Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co for 2.825 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Trade union Verdi called on workers to extend strikes over pay at Deutsche Post. The action should spread nationwide on Monday, the union said. Post said it could still deliver 80 percent of its letters and 75 percent of its packets in a timely manner.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

IT services firm T-Systems, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, is one of the companies charged with rebuilding the computer network for the German parliament following a cyber attack, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

HENKEL

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The chief executive of Henkel, which is reported to be preparing to buy hair care firm Wella from Procter & Gamble Co , said his company didn't need big acquisitions to grow. {nL5N0YZ0BO]

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

Lufthansa's discount airline Germanwings will turn its first profit in 2015, CFO Simone Menne said in an interview in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Strikes by pilots have cost Lufthansa some 100 million euros so far in 2015 compared to 230 million for all of 2014, she added.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Germany denied on Friday a report saying taxpayers might have to pay the country's utility companies more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to cover the cost of closing some coal-fired power plants.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Volkswagen group sales fell for a second month in May and at a faster pace than in April, highlighting the German carmaker's difficulties in weak emerging markets.

Handelsblatt reported that VW was planning to bunch its 12 brands into four groups, which would gain more independence.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Deutsche Annington indicated 2.9 percent lower

Patrizia Immobilien indicated 1.7 percent higher

The German property firm will buy regional rival Suedewo for 1.9 billion euros and launch a 2.25 billion euro capital increase to fund the acquisition, the company said in a statement late on Sunday. Suedewo's properties are primarily managed by affiliates of Patrizia Immobilien.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

Deutsche Beteiligungs' net income rose to 22 million euros in the first half from 18 million a year ago.

GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP

Berlin-based holding company German Startups Group aims to list on the Frankfurt bourse, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported. The venture capital firm invests in around 20 companies per year and has stakes in firms like SoundCloud, Delivery Hero and MisterSpex.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - dividend 0.44 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LANXESS - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - KBW starts with "market perform"

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - Deutsche Bank reinstates with "hold" rating

GERRY WEBER - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"

