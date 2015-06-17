FRANKFURT, June 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Jean-Claude Juncker rebuked Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday, accusing him of giving his voters a deliberately distorted version of proposals the EU chief executive had made to resolve Athens' debt crisis.

BMW

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Rolls-Royce has no plans to increase its vehicle sales figures to 10,000 or more a year or to lower prices below 200,000 euros, brand chief Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes told Handelsblatt newspaper.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The automotive supplier will cut a "substantial" number of jobs at its Gifhorn plant, board member Frank Jourdan told Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.

E.ON

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Brazilian power producer Eneva SA, controlled by E.ON and fallen Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Tuesday it failed to meet a debt payment on June 15 after one of its creditors refused to postpone the maturity date.

LINDE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The industrial gases group is in "intensive discussions" with the Chinese government to enter the healthcare gases sector in the world's second-biggest economy and will make the move "as soon as the system allows it".

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Audi's engine development chief is leaving the company just as the luxury brand is pushing into electric cars and faces growing competition from its German peer Mercedes-Benz.

AIRBUS

No indication available

The boom in commercial plane orders of recent years appears to be giving way to a more sustainable pace of demand at the 2015 Paris air show, with jetmakers increasingly focused on lifting production to meet their record backlog of sales.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Annual report for short fiscal 2015 due. The company published preliminary results on May 12.

METRO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Credit rating agency Moody's said Metro's decision to sell its Kaufhof department store chain was credit positive as it would reduce net debt by around 2.7 billion euros ($3.04 billion).

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP are making a joint bid for Wincor rival NCR in a leveraged buyout that would be the year's biggest at more than $10 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

MLP

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The German financial services provider has agreed to buy underwriting agency DOMCURA for 18 million euros, of which 6 million will be paid with new shares, resulting in a 1.35 percent rise of MLP's share capital.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KRONES - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

WIRECARD - 0.13 eur/shr dividend proposed

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BECHTLE - dividend 1.20 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Citi adds the stock to its Focus List Europe, rating "buy"

WINDELN.DE - Deutsche Bank starts the stock with "buy" and a 17 euro price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)