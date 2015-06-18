FRANKFURT, June 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open down 0.5 percent on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
Shares indicated down 0.8 to 1.1 percent
The three carmakers are preparing an offer for Nokia's
maps business, as binding bids are due by end of
Thursday, two sources familiar with the process told Reuters.
Separately, Bloomberg reported that Nokia is leaning toward
selling its maps business to a group of German carmakers,
although price differences remain, according to people familiar
with the matter.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated down 0.7 percent
Comcast Corp is not interested in buying T-Mobile
and has not discussed a deal with its parent Deutsche
Telekom, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
SAP
Indicated down 1.6 percent
SAP rival Oracle Corp forecast quarterly profit
below analysts' estimates and said weak sales of its traditional
database software licenses were made worse by a strong U.S.
dollar that lowered the value of foreign revenue.
BILFINGER
Indicated down 6.6 percent
The German engineering services firm plans to put its
loss-making Power unit up for sale, its new chief executive said
on Wednesday, cutting its losses after five profit warnings in
the past year.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated down 0.5 percent
Moody's upgraded the company's ratings to A3 with a stable
outlook.
PROSIEBEN
Indicated down 2.5 percent
Popular German TV entertainer Stefan Raab will end his
broadcasting career at the end of 2015 after 16 years at
broadcaster ProSieben, the company said.
PFERDEWETTEN
Raises earnings forecast for fiscal 2015 to 1.4-1.8 million
euros EBIT versus previous forecast for 1.3-1.6 million euros
EBIT.
RESEARCH
SUEDZUCKER AG - Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from
"neutral", price target 10.2 euros
DEUTSCHE POST - JP Morgan cut target to 27.25
euros from 29 euros, rating "neutral"
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - SocGen cuts target price to
48 euros from 54 euros, rating "buy"
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.30 eur/shr dividend
proposed
MLP - 0.17 eur/shr dividend proposed
CANCOM - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZEAL NETWORK - 0.70 eur/shr dividend paid in
March
EX-DIVIDEND
KRONES - dividend 1.25 eur/shr
WIRECARD - dividend 0.13 eur/shr
DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE - dividend 0.15 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.17 pct, S&P 500 up 0.20 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.18 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.83 pct at 0457 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Georgina Prodhan, and Thomas
Atkins)