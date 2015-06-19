FRANKFURT, June 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.3 percent on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a statement on Friday there would be a solution to the crisis that would allow the country to return to growth while staying in the euro zone.

The European Central Bank told a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday that it was not sure if Greek banks, which have been suffering large daily deposit outflows, would be able to open on Monday, officials with knowledge of the talks said.

JAPAN

The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus programme and its upbeat assessment of the economy on Friday, signalling its conviction that growth will strengthen enough to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target without more monetary easing.

IRAN

Negotiators appear increasingly likely to clinch an historic deal to restrict Iran's nuclear program for at least a decade in exchange for relief from sanctions, Western and Iranian officials said.

BAYER

Indicated up 0.3 percent

German drugs and chemicals group Bayer plans to invest 4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) in research and development this year, its chief executive told Germany's Bild newspaper.

DAIMLER

Indicated up 0.4 percent

Daimler said it had hired Sajjad Khan, a senior BMW executive responsible for the Bavarian auto maker's Connected Drive programme, in a coup for the Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz cars.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated down 0.1 percent

Deutsche Telekom plans to reduce its number of technical service centres to 18 from 200, affecting 10,000 staff who deal with customer contracts or offer technical help over the phone, Handelsblatt reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.4 percent

French carmaker Renault unveiled a no-frills pickup truck on Thursday, betting on resilient Latin American demand and hoping to build on the success of its Duster sport utility vehicle. The vehicle's main regional rivals will be the Volkswagen Saveiro and Fiat's Strada.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus said on Thursday it was studying two proposals to revive Skymark and would favour any plan that both gives the bankrupt Japanese airline a future and takes account of the planemaker's interests. Airbus is one of the biggest creditors to Skymark.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated up 1.7 percent

Hochtief said on Friday its subsidiary Flatiron had won a $1.23 billion contract to construct the first high-speed rail system in the United States as part of a joint venture team.

METRO

Indicated up 0.7 percent

Metro plans to strengthen investment in international expansion and its online business following the sale of its department store chain Kaufhof, Chief Executive Olaf Koch told WirtschaftsWoche.

SMALL-CAP INDEX

Deutsche Boerse announced that Westgrund AG will be replaced by Ferratum OYJ in the SDAX index due to the takeover of Westgrund AG by ADLER Real Estate AG.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - dividend 1.30 eur/shr

MLP - dividend 0.17 eur/shr

CANCOM - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - Citigroup raises to "buy" from "neutral"

BILFINGER - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce"

KLOECKNER & CO - Goldman raises to "buy" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei up 0.9 pct at 0502 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June producer prices were flat m/m, -1.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Georgina Prodhan)