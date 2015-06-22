(Repeats to more subscribers)
FRANKFURT, June 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open up 1.7 percent on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated up 1.9 percent
Daimler, which is overhauling its Mercedes-Benz dealership
operations, said on Friday it would sell sales outlets in
eastern Germany to China's Lei Shing Hong Group (LSH), the
world's largest Mercedes dealership.
LUFTHANSA
No early share indication available
A German cabin crew union on Saturday said it would not
resume talks with Lufthansa after mediation failed in a dispute
over pay and pensions, adding it would give an update on its
next steps on June 22.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 1.4 percent
The carmaker expects "limited growth" in the United States
over the next two years and will focus on defending the market
share it has, the top executive for the region told Reuters,
suggesting VW will fall short of an ambitious 2018 sales target.
Spanish automotive supplier Gestamp is planning to open a
new pressing facility to supply Volkswagen's production in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
MLP
Indicated up 0.5 percent
The company said it remained open to making acquisitions in
the area of wealth management, Chief Financial Officer Reinhard
Loose told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview, adding the company
had no plans to buy back shares at the moment.
PNE WIND
Convenes shareholder meeting
WCM
Launches 156 million euro capital hike.
AURELIUS >
Aurelius Group buys the remaining 22 percent of Getronics,
bringing its ownership to 100 percent.
CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY IPO
The German wind park operator will sell shares at a price
between 9.75 euros and 12.50 euros apiece in its initial public
offering, the company said late on Friday, adding that shares
were expected to start trading on July 3.
EX-DIVIDEND
TAG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 0.50 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS SE - Jefferies raises target price to 54
euros.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Jefferies raises target
price to 64 euros.
ALLIANZ - UBS cuts target price to 32 euros from
41 euros; rating "neutral"
MTU AERO ENGINES AG - UBS raises to "neutral" from
"sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.56 pct, S&P 500 -0.54 pct, Nasdaq
-0.31 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei up 0.98 pct at 0503 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Andreas Cremer, Christoph Steitz
and Thomas Atkins)