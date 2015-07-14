FRANKFURT, July 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

IRAN

Iran and six major powers have reached a historic nuclear deal, which will grant Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, an Iranian diplomat said on Tuesday.

EVONIK

Down 0.7 percent in pre-market Frankfurt floor trade

Private Equity firm CVC Capital Partners has sold about 15 million shares in Evonik for 34.60 euros ($38.05)apiece. After the placement, the buyout firm will have a 6.2 percent stake in the German chemicals group, down from the 9.4 percent previously.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

The emerging markets e-commerce investor plans to sell 550 million euros worth of convertible bonds in a third round of financing just nine months after its initial public offering.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE - UBS lowers to "sell" from "neutral", cuts price target to 19 euros from 22.5 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 1.22 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.11 pct, Nasdaq plus 1.48 pct. at Monday's close.

Nikkei closed 1.47 pct. higher on Tuesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European countries climbed by 0.1 percent on the year in June and fell by 0.2 percent on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary estimates.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)