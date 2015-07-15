FRANKFURT, July 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

An International Monetary Fund study published on Tuesday showed that Greece needs far more debt relief than European governments have been willing to contemplate so far, as fractious parties in Athens prepared to vote on a sweeping austerity package demanded by their lenders.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Deutsche Postbank's supervisory board on Tuesday elected Stefan Krause as new chairman.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The Israel Securities Authority said on Tuesday it had evidence that Siemens paid about $20 million in bribes to officials at state-owned Israel Electric Corp (IEC) from 2000 to 2005. Siemens said on Tuesday it is cooperating with the authorities and declined comment.

TALANX

Down 4 percent in Frankfurt early trading

Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life sold shares in the insurer worth 110 million euros via an accelerated bookbuilding with Citi.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The printing press maker said on Tuesday it picked Dirk Kaliebe as interim deputy CEO because the recovery of CEO Gerold Linzbach is delayed.

ENBW

Trading 0.8 percet lower in early Frankfurt trading

A German regional court will reopen a probe of allegedly excessive water prices charged by Energie Calw, a service provider partly owned by the utility, the Federal Court of Justice said on Tuesday.

ROCKET INTERNET

Trading 1.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trading

The e-commerce investor said on Tuesday it successfully placed 550 million euros worth of convertible bonds.

HELLA

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The company said its full year adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 11.5 percent to about 445 million euros and sales grew to 5.83 billion euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.4 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.5 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei plus 0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor)