BRIEF-Oishi Group reports Q2 net profit of 418.8 mln baht
* Approved payment of interim dividend from operating results for six month period ended march 31, 2017 at rate of baht 1.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open near flat on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0539 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Second-quarter adjusted Ebit at the automotive group is seen up 35 percent, according to a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
DEUTSCHE BANK
German regulators accused a half-dozen current Deutsche Bank executives of failing to stop or tell regulators about years of attempted market manipulation, the Wall Street Journal wrote, citing a confidential report. (on.wsj.com/1OaeZia)
SAP
Second-quarter earnings at the business software maker are seen up 14 percent, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
SIEMENS
General Electric has offered concessions to counter EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro bid for French peer Alstom's power unit. The concessions address worries that the deal could hurt competition as it would result in the merged gas turbine company competing with only Siemens.
DMG MORI SEIKI
Hedge fund Elliott still owns 15.16 percent of the machine-tool maker, it said on Thursday, after DMG put out various regulatory statements about its voting rights.
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE
The company said on Thursday it cancelled a convertible bond due to the small pending nominal amount.
ASIAN BAMBOO
The company on Thursday lowered its forecast for full-year revenue and operating cash flow.
GERMAN STARTUPS
First day of trading.
EX-DIVIDEND
SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - RBC raises target to 87 euros from 78 euros, rating 'sector perform'
KUKA - Canaccord Genuity raies price taret to 77 euros from 70 euros, rating 'hold'
K+S - HSBC raises target to 37 euros from 31.5 euros, rating 'hold'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.39 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.26 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.12 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.37 pct at 0500 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
* Qtrly net profit 44.9 million baht versus 64 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: