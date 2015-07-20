BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0638 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The head of life insurance division Allianz Leben told
newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau that he expects low interest
rates for at least the next 12-16 months.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Some of the close relatives of those killed in the
Germanwings plane crash in March have rejected the carrier's
offer of 25,000 euros ($27,000) in compensation payments for
their pain and suffering.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Sales at VW's core division dropped 8.6 percent in June,
falling for an eighth time in nine months, as slowing momentum
in China and slumping demand in Latin America outweighed gains
in Europe.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The company expects operating profit to grow by more than 40
percent this year to around 80 million euros, Chief Executive
Frank Gotthardt told Welt am Sonntag.
MANZ
Indicated 6.1 percent higher
The production equipment maker said it won 50 million euros
in follow-up orders from the consumer electronics industry.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
The company said rival Deutsche Telekom would
take over 7,700 mobile network sites from Telefónica Deutschland
as part of the integration of the O2 and E-Plus networks.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
An agreement with Avcorp Industries Inc on the sale of
aerostructures business of HITCO will lead to an impairment
charge in range of 50-55 million euros but SGL kept its
full-year outlook. It also report adjusted EBITDA of 61 million
euros for the first half.
VILLEROY & BOCH
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
H1 operating EBIT climbed 16.3 pct to 15.7 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.1 pct,
Nasdaq plus 0.9 pct.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks plus 0.93
pct at 0647 GMT
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June producer prices down 0.1 pct month-on-month and
down 1.4 percent year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig
Burger)