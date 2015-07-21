FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

SAP

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

The business software maker reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday as revenues topped expectations due to a surge in newer, lower-margin cloud software delivered via the Internet, pushing down profit to the very low end of hopes.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Mexican state oil company Pemex reached a $295 million settlement with a group including Siemens in a longstanding dispute over a refinery project, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Close relatives of those killed in the Germanwings plane crash in March have written a letter to Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, accusing him of not having apologised yet for Lufthansa's mistakes and of offering too low compensation payments, German daily Bild reports. The letter is to be published on Tuesday, the paper writes.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.5 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The TV broadcaster is in talks to buy a stake in advertising group Scout24 from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing sources in the banking industry.

ZALANDO

Indicated 3 percent lower

Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer said profitability slowed in the second quarter because of a "temporary rise" in payment costs.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The group said its first-half sales increased 15.9 percent in constant currencies and its operating profit soared 42.8 percent. The company now expects 2015 sales to grow around 12 percent in constant currencies and its underlying EBITDA margin to reach around 22.5 percent instead of around 22 percent.

SNOWBIRD AG

No indication available

The company set the 2014 dividend at 25 euro cents per share and eyes more "profitable" growth this year.

ANALYSTS' VIEW

CONTINENTAL - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold", increases price target to 250 from 230 euros

WACKER CHEMIE - HSBC resumes with "Hold" and price target of 104 euros

STABILUS - JP Morgan cuts to "Neutral" from "Overweight"

SILTRONIC - Citigroup starts with "Neutral" rating and price target of 36 euros. HSBC starts with "Buy" and 42 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.1 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.2 pct.

Nikkei plus 0.9 percent at Tuesday's close, Shanghai stocks plus 0.6 pct at 0626 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Kirsti Knolle)